Realized® Launches Expanded Commercial Real Estate Wealth Management Capabilities and Investing for Wealth Advisors, Individuals

Wieland: Record volume and interest in alternative investments reveals an accelerated need for sophisticated wealth management for commercial real estate

Realized today announced a series of enhancements. The new features, which include predictive statistical analysis, rely on expanded levels of commercial-grade data and technology to help create more informed decisions when constructing customized portfolios of commercial real estate (CRE) investments.

Alternative investments, like commercial real estate, are projected to reach $23 trillion by 2026 as investors increasingly look for alternatives to the stock market. Despite the growing interest, technology has been slow to provide the transparency or customization most investors have come to expect for their wealth management needs.

David Wieland, CEO and co-founder of Realized, said, "We expect this flight to passive real estate investing to persist as individuals increasingly seek alternative asset classes that are less correlated to the broader stock market. The solutions we've introduced across Realized are a direct output of this demand and a demonstration of our commitment to arm individuals and their advisors with technology and resources that were previously only available to institutional investors and commercial property owners."

Realized Platform Enhancements

Realized brings automated portfolio construction to the forefront of commercial real estate investing. With customizable portfolio inputs like property types, location, or deal length, clients have the power to dictate the terms of their commercial real estate investments in a platform prepared to help meet their investing preferences and comfort levels. This new level of customization strives to provide a more timely, seamless deal process that can enable investors access to the deals they want on the terms they want.

Fee-Based Accounts are designed for individuals looking for an ongoing, long-term relationship to guide the development of their commercial real estate portfolio. This partnership structure can help investors' accounts actively reflect their ongoing portfolio goals and objectives. Fees are paid out quarterly as a percentage of the investment's net asset value. The valuations for these investments are provided by an unaffiliated, nationally recognized "Big Four" valuation firm.

Confidence Scores represent a new level of transparency for commercial real estate investors. By leveraging historical sub-market data, a Confidence Score provides an analysis of the likelihood a Sponsor will reach the projected income distributions outlined in their Private Placement Memorandum (PPM). With risk assessment and scoring, clients can more easily assess and build portfolios that match their investing goals and risk appetite.

White Labeled Investment Plans and Investor Portals allow advisors to apply their unique information and company branding to both Realized investment plans and the client portal. Advisors are able to apply their firm's logo, a headshot, and contact information to the client portal and investment plans that Realized creates for the advisors' clients.

Stephanie Elliott, president at Realized Financial, added, "Our guiding principle is enabling individuals and their advisors to manage investment property wealth with the same discipline as other traditional asset classes. These latest enhancements seek to deliver new levels of insight, control, and assurance when constructing and managing passive CRE investments."

Record-Breaking Volume

According to Mountain Dell Consulting, the Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) market has seen extraordinary growth, with over $9.2 billion in equity raised in the DST market in 2022 alone.

Realized was at the forefront of these trends. As of January 2023, Realized has cleared over $1.4 billion in real estate investments purchased on behalf of individuals since the company's founding. The company's growth was driven by its unique ability to construct sophisticated CRE portfolios and investor guidance, as well as the overall growth in alternative investments. Realized aims to move beyond the traditional technology and product offerings to create new opportunities in commercial real estate investing beyond what is offered by investment avenues in wealth management today.

Commenting on the company's performance, Wieland added, "We are encouraged by the strong level of engagement on our platform and the demand for our customized investment portfolios featuring DSTs. At the heart of our growth strategy is an emphasis on offering a powerful investment platform coupled with deepening our relationships throughout the investor and advisor communities. We maintain that individuals want more, not fewer, options when it comes to diversification of retirement income and will place a premium on access to the experience and know-how to help them protect the real estate wealth that they've worked so hard to amass."

About Realized Holdings

Through Realized Financial, Inc. (Realized Financial), Realized Holdings (Realized) provides real estate wealth solutions to individuals and families that own legacy investment properties and other appreciated financial and capital assets. Investors and their advisors use the Realized platform to transfer wealth from legacy properties and assets into passive commercial real estate portfolios — comprised of DST and Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) investments and customized to their specific needs. To learn more, visit www.realized1031.com.

Investing in alternative assets such as Qualified Opportunity Funds or Delaware Statutory Trusts involves higher risks than traditional investments and is suitable only for sophisticated investors. Alternative investments are often sold by PPM that discloses all risks, fees, and expenses. An investor should consult with his/her tax advisor prior to investing.

