Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,477 in the last 365 days.

Lean Solutions Group Taps Alejandro Romo as its New Chief Human Resources Officer

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a rapidly growing nearshore and offshore services provider, is pleased to announce Alejandro Romo has joined the team as its chief human resources officer (CHRO). Romo brings more than 23 years of experience in human resources.

"Alejandro's ability to deliver tangible value across operating units is unmatched," said Robert Cadena, CEO.

He built his career executing business transitions, implementing talent acquisition affairs and operations, building and developing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategies, and amplifying and expanding profit growth.

"As an experienced human resources professional, I am eager to take my talents to Lean Solutions Group," said Romo. "I look forward to developing and executing a strategy in support of the overall business plan and strategic direction of one of the most respected companies in the transportation and logistics industry."

Prior to joining Lean Solutions Group, Romo served as the head of human resources for PepsiCo Beverages Mexico, Andean Region, Central American, and Caribbean. There, he managed more than 70,000-plus employees across 23 key markets.

"Alejandro's ability to deliver tangible value across operating units is unmatched," said Robert Cadena, co-founder and CEO of Lean Solutions Group. "We are excited for him to join our C-suite at Lean Solutions Group and assist with a variety of HR duties including hiring new talent, reviewing employee performance evaluations, and providing guidance on HR matters."

Romo studied at the ITESO Guadalajara, Mexico, where he earned a Bachelor of Industrial Relations. He received his World Class Employer Branding certification from the Employer Branding Academy.

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group, established in 2012 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore and offshore services provider with a highly scalable and flexible workforce of more than 9,000 employees with operations at seven satellite offices in Colombia, Guatemala, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, Lean Solutions Group's expanded service offerings include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services, all in one place. By leveraging the best talent, culture, and price that Lean Solutions provide, businesses can lower operational costs and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com.

Press Contact – Lean Solutions Group

Scott Tims

Pierpont Communications

stims@piercom.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lean-solutions-group-taps-alejandro-romo-as-its-new-chief-human-resources-officer-301752575.html

SOURCE Lean Solutions Group

You just read:

Lean Solutions Group Taps Alejandro Romo as its New Chief Human Resources Officer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.