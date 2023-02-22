Submit Release
BENNETT DAY SCHOOL BREAKS GROUND ON NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION

Independent PreK-12 School in Chicago's West Loop / Fulton Market neighborhood will grow from 50,000 sq. ft. to nearly 100,000.

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bennett Day School, an independent PreK-12 school located in Chicago's West Loop / Fulton Market neighborhood, has broken ground on their next phase of expansion. Construction is expected to be completed by Summer 2024.

In eight years, Bennett Day School has grown from 23 students to nearly 320. Construction of the new South Wing will increase the school's capacity for students to 600, and it will include two floors of additional rooms and labs, garage parking, and 20,000+ sq. ft. of athletic/assembly facilities. Overall, this expansion will increase the size of Bennett Day School's campus at 955 W. Grand Ave. from 50,000 sq. ft. to nearly 100,000.

Cameron Smith, Bennett Day School's CEO and Co-Founder, shared that the vision for their South Wing has been established since 2014, when the historic Chicago Commons building was rehabbed to serve as the school's new campus. "This is our fourth major construction project, and we are committed to delivering it on time just as we have for the last three," says Smith. "Our middle and upper school have grown quickly, and our entire campus will benefit greatly with this new wing."

"This is such an exciting time of growth for our school community," says Jackie Miller, Bennett Day School's Principal. "Expanding our campus yet again means expanding our capacity for learners, and we're thrilled that more Chicago-area families will have access to our innovative, project-based approach to learning."

Bennett Day School is currently accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year. For more information, visit www.bennettday.org.

About Bennett Day School:

Bennett Day School is a Reggio Emilia-inspired PreK-12 school where students learn through dynamic project-based learning. Located in Chicago's West Loop / Fulton Market neighborhood, the school is committed to advancing creativity, innovation, and the development of lifelong learners and leaders.

