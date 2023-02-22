NAR Demonstrates the Many Ways Realtors® Are Here for Clients During Their Property Journey in the 2023 "That's Who We R" Campaign

The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) unveiled today its fifth iteration of its award-winning "That's Who We R" national advertising campaign. This year's creative demonstrates the many ways Realtors® are "here for it all," working to make the dream of property ownership a reality for their clients. The campaign, created by Havas Chicago, further distinguishes Realtors® from non-member agents and "do-it-yourself" tech platforms by showcasing the value, partnership and professionalism Realtors® provide throughout the journey – whether it's a first home, the next home or a home for their business.

Only members of the National Association of Realtors®, America's largest trade association, can call themselves a Realtor®. NAR represents more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries, and must abide by the association's Code of Ethics.

"These ads showcase the trusted relationship between Realtors® and their clients," said Victoria Gillespie, NAR chief marketing and communications officer. "As a former agent and Realtor®, I know the dedication, expertise and professionalism required during the often long, complex and emotional process. I am excited that these spots allow us to authentically demonstrate the Realtor® difference in action, with clients and within their communities."

"NAR's 1.5 million members are the Realtor® brand, possessing a thorough understanding of the real estate transaction and local market conditions; an unparalleled commitment to ethics; impactful community and civic engagement; and an empathic, human approach," said NAR President Kenny Parcell, a Realtor® from Spanish Fork, Utah, and broker-owner of Equity Real Estate Utah. "Agents who are Realtors® are here for you whatever your path to property ownership may look like."

Through emotional storytelling and cultural truths, the new spots take viewers through various property buying experiences. The commercials leverage a diverse set of characters, locations and real estate situations – residential and commercial – that work together to be relatable at scale. In each situation, viewers will see how Realtors® are committed to putting their clients first in every aspect of the search and purchase experience – and often well beyond that. The spots also show Realtor® involvement and volunteerism, supporting the communities in which they live and work.

"Whether it is your first time or your third time, the journey to property ownership can be stressful, even without changing market conditions and unexpected challenges," said Myra Nussbaum, president and chief creative officer, Havas Chicago. "We chose to focus on the personal, relationship-building moments that go beyond home search apps or showings. Viewers will see a variety of stories with real, surprising moments, such as moving closer to friends or relatives, or finding the right space for a growing family. No matter the experience, the stories emphasize Realtor® expertise and the value they bring to their clients."

Now in its fifth year, the "That's Who We R" campaign has been recognized 50 times for national creative and media excellence. This year's campaign will be seen through a fully-integrated campaign across a multitude of modern touchpoints, including broadcast and streaming platforms, online and terrestrial audio, social media and branded content partnerships. In addition to paid media led by Havas Media, NAR will once again launch a full suite of new advertising and social media assets, created in conjunction with 2023 campaign imagery and messaging, for its members and Realtor® associations to leverage locally.

The "That's Who We R" campaign features eight total TV and five total radio spot storylines.

○ Chair :30 / :15

A furniture maker is ready to invest in a showroom. His commercial agent who is a Realtor® uses neighborhood expertise, contacts and puts in the legwork to find a storefront that sets the business up for success. This spot also highlights how Realtors® are passionate community members and volunteers.

○ Courtyard :30 / :15

Empty nesters are ready to say goodbye to their single-family home in the suburbs and turn to their trusted agent who is a Realtor® to bring them closer to their grown daughter and her family in the city.

○ Dog :30 / :15

A city-dwelling couple adopts a four-legged family member and quickly realizes they need an agent who is a Realtor® to help find them a home with plenty of room for their fast-growing pup to roam.

○ Donut :30 / :15

A food truck owner learns that one of her customers is a commercial agent who is a Realtor® and realizes that her dream of owning a brick-and-mortar bakery is within reach. This spot also highlights how Realtors® are active advocates for housing rights and neighborhood issues.

Visit ThatsWhoWeR.realtor for more information on NAR's "That's Who We R" national advertising campaign.

ABOUT NAR

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

ABOUT HAVAS CHICAGO

Havas Chicago is part of Havas Creative, a powerful network of creative agencies made up of best-in-class, cross-disciplinary talent spread across our Villages globally. Havas Chicago is committed to building brands through powerful strategies and meaningful creativity. As part of Havas Creative North America, we fuse independent spirit with global scale. Together, we share the same mission to leverage creativity as a force for good and create meaningful connections between people and brands. Learn more at our website: chi.havas.com.

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005413/en/