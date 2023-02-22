Rootstock Software® Selected as Top Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Firms in the Constellation ShortList™ for 2023

Manufacturers Need Rootstock Cloud ERP on the Salesforce Platform to Modernize Their Operations and Digitally Transform Their Business Models

Rootstock Software, provider of the #1 Manufacturing ERP on the Salesforce Platform, today announced that it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Product-Centric ERP Solutions. Rootstock Software was included because it delivers critical transformative capabilities for early adopters and fast-followers in the manufacturing industry.

Rootstock Cloud ERP enables manufacturers to intelligently oversee their costs, logistics, materials, production, inventory, and more. By connecting the demand-and-supply signals among in-house teams, external customers, and suppliers, manufacturers gain real-time, 360° visibility of their customers with Salesforce and their entire value chain with Rootstock.

"It's an honor to have made the Constellation ShortList of top ERP solutions," said David Stephans, CEO of Rootstock Software. "Today, legacy ERPs can't deliver the connectivity, real-time data accuracy, and agility manufacturers need in the face of ongoing challenges from labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, inflation, and other geopolitical issues. But with Rootstock and Salesforce together, manufacturers have a future-proof solution, which can ‘plug and play' with other enterprise systems. There's a common data model and reliable business signals to compete and thrive in today's post-pandemic world."

Rootstock ERP is specifically built for manufacturers, so it supports the fundamental workstreams of inventory, production, and financial management. In addition, Rootstock is continually developing new ways of making a manufacturer more efficient, profitable, and sustainable. Due to these factors, Rootstock continues to be ranked by industry analysts like Constellation as a top ERP solution.

"Technology buyers making critical vendor selections look to Constellation's ShortLists to expedite the vendor selection process," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Our analysts have done the hard work finding the best vendors in each category and validating with our buy-side clients. With each release, Constellation has saved organizations countless hours identifying the right solutions for their technology journey."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

About Rootstock

At Rootstock Software, our connected Manufacturing Cloud ERP enables hundreds of manufacturers, distributors, and supply chain organizations to turbocharge their operations in a dynamic, post-pandemic world. With our solution natively built on the Salesforce Platform, our customers leverage the industry's leading Cloud ERP, Rootstock, to connect with their suppliers, trading partners, and the broader ecosystem.

Ranked as a leader in the ERP Value Matrix by industry analysts, Rootstock has vertical expertise in discrete manufacturing, medical devices, and high-tech verticals. Rootstock team members partner with customers as trusted advisors in driving change and transformation to what's next.

