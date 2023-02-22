Submit Release
Dr Rildo Lasmar in Abu Dhabi for new business

The Master in Dentistry was in the United Arab Emirates

SãO PAULO, SP, BRASIL, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Master in Dentistry, Brazilian from Goiás, Dr. Rildo Lasmar, a professional who works on the smiles of several celebrities, was last week in the United Arab Emirates (a country located on the Arabian Peninsula between Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the Persian Gulf and Oman).

The professional was at a Congress of Aesthetic Dentistry, and promises that he is bringing a lot of news to Brazil.

Dr Rildo participated in AEEDC Dubai, which goes beyond the usual continuing education approach. With all the scientific activities, pre-conferences, courses, workshops, competitions, poster presentations, keynote speakers and much more, AEEDC Dubai is indeed an excellent opportunity for participants to return to their practices as top dental and clinical professionals. . They also earn valuable Continuing Medical Education (CME) points.

And Dr Rildo was also in the country's capital, Abu Dhabi, in order to discuss the installation of a new clinic in the vicinity of the Yas Marina.

About AEEDC

The UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition - AEEDC Dubai generated record business worth US$3.9 billion. The high volume of business reflects the event's success in providing a platform for the global dental industry to build partnerships and create strong long-term business networks.

The three-day conference and exhibition, which brought together oral health professionals and producers from around the world, showcased the latest innovative technology and provided companies in the industry with an opportunity to enter into long-term agreements and joint investments to address local needs, regional and international markets.

In 2022, AEEDC Dubai attracted 66,000 attendees from 155 countries and showcased 4,800 state-of-the-art products from 3,600 major dental and public health companies in the field of oral hygiene and dentistry. The event featured a total of 22 official country pavilions. The exhibition and conference also had several dedicated training courses, workshops and poster competitions for students.

About Professional

The Doctor. Rildo Lasmar, CD, ESP, MS graduated in 1996 from UNIUBE – University of Uberaba, specializing and Master in Implant Dentistry, Orthodontics, Esthetic Dentistry and Public Health. Also, he is a member of the ADA (American Dental Association); SBOE (Brazilian Society of Aesthetic Dentistry); ABOR (Brazilian Association of Orthodontics); FDI (World Dental Federation); ABOE (Brazilian Academy of Aesthetic Dentistry); ABO (Brazilian Dental Association) and AACD (American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry). In addition to having more than 300 courses in Brazil and abroad.

doctor Rildo Lasmar – Specialized Dentistry Clinic
Website: www.rildolasmar.com

Denny Silva/Uiara Zagolin
Bulleya Productions
+1 914-490-6912
email us here

