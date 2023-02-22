India Refrigerator Compressor Market Technology Growth and Development 2021-2027
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India Refrigerator Compressor Market is recording growth at a CAGR of ~3% from 2021 to 2027.
In order to achieve the appropriate temperature, a mechanical device known as refrigeration uses a mechanism that removes heat from a substance or an enclosed system. The compressor's job is to release heat into the environment while moving the refrigerant under pressure. It controls the flow of refrigerant by raising its pressure and lowering its volume. It transforms the low-temperature vapor into high-temperature, high-pressure vapor to hasten the cooling process. A compressor is a crucial and vital part of the refrigeration system. The low-pressure gas is compressed to increase its temperature and let out vapor from the evaporator.
Market Dynamics
The need for contemporary refrigerators in India is being driven by the country's growing requirement for consistent chilling, particularly in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. There are many opportunities for refrigerators and related components in India due to the rising demand for refrigerators in the healthcare sector to store medications and other pharma products and prevent systematic food loss, with refrigerator compressors accounting for the largest share.
Due to its huge untapped potential, India, a growing nation with steadily rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and widespread commercialization, has created new opportunities for refrigerator compressor makers. In addition, factors including growing economies and rising disposable incomes have led to a rapid global expansion of supermarkets and hypermarkets. Supermarkets are already utilizing less energy since IoT, coolers, freezers, HVAC systems, and other equipment are connected to a single system that helps control energy.
The demand for sophisticated and potent compressors in refrigerators is also being fueled by the growing awareness of the need to conserve energy, which is favorably impacting the market for refrigerator compressors in India. For instance, Atlas Copco introduced updated models of its XAVS 238 and XATS 288 portable compressors in August 2019 with a 27% smaller footprint. They are 10% more energy-efficient and 20% lighter.
Refrigeration compressor systems frequently have significant installation costs because of the high price of their components. Modern refrigeration systems include expensive control systems, which raises the cost of installation and might impede market growth overall.
Segmentation Summary
Product Segment
Rotary compressors and scroll compressors are India's two most popular and in-demand types of refrigerator compressors. Rotary compressors claim to have a comparatively higher demand from consumers. Rotary compressors are very well-liked by consumers, especially commercial ones, due to the low cost and high power efficiency they provide. Over the following few years, the situation will mostly stay the same.
Operation Segment
In 2020, the inverter segment dominated the India refrigerator compressors industry, and the demand for the inverter segment is likely to remain the same in the coming years. When it comes to refrigerator manufacturers in India, inverter compressors are more common than fixed-speed ones. The inverter compressor uses less energy and, as a result, costs less to operate because it adjusts its operation to the temperature inside the refrigerator. This, in turn, greatly increases the demand for inverter compressors across the nation. The newest development in refrigerator compressor technology is the digital inverter compressor, which is sold in India. The distinctive capacity of digital compressors to work at various speeds while maintaining a constant temperature inside the refrigerator adds to their appeal and has sped up their adoption among customers in this nation.
Refrigerant Segment
The R-410 A (hydrofluorocarbons) segment registered the highest revenue share and is likely to continue in the lead during the forecast period. Hydrochlorofluorocarbons are known to cause damage to the Ozone layer, which has prompted customers to convert to R-410 A refrigerants, which do not do the same. However, they are not considered "green" refrigerants because they have the potential to contribute to global warming. As a result, the most energy-efficient refrigerants on the market are R-290 and R-600A (hydrocarbons).
Prominent Competitors
Some of the well-noted competitors in the India Refrigerator Compressor Market are:
Kirloskar
Samsung
Danfoss
Emerson
Mitsubishi
Daikin
Electric Corporation
Hitachi
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The India Refrigerator Compressor Market segmentation focuses on Product, Operation, Refrigerant, and Region.
By Product
Rotary
Scroll
By Operation
Fixed Speed
Inverter
Others
By Refrigerant
R-410 A
R-290
R-404A
R-744
R-134A
R-600A
Others
By Region
North India
South India
East India
West India
