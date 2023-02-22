Nicolas Korvessis, CEO and Founder of The Scale Lab Group, Celebrates 5 Years In Business
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning in 2018, Nicolas Korvessis didn’t originally expect to start a business growth partnership group. He had plans to start a fitness program, but all of that changed when he realized his affinity for growing businesses via social media marketing. He dedicated his entire self to creating his new business, even maxing out his credit cards, leading to the creation of the Scale Lab Group. The company is now celebrating 5 years of business and $10M in revenue for its clients.
The Scale Lab Group is a strategic growth partner; working with clients to increase their online presence and revenue with one on one training, planning, and customized strategizing with experienced staff. They created their own “Pyramid of Growth” that helps business owners build income, boost branding, and target a paying group of customers who are actually ready to buy.
Secrets for a Thriving Ad Business
Korvessis’ number one priority and the reason for his success is his desire for transparency and communication in business. He doesn't use shady gimmicks or wild guarantees; rather he takes the long-haul approach, meeting with clients and customizing the playbook to fit their exact needs and earn predictable long term results. His consistency and care with his clients has set him apart in the last five years, and no doubt will lead to continued success in the future.
Korvessis also prizes a fully United States-based group of employees. “We purposefully use American employees so that we can better understand and serve our clients. We over communicate on purpose.” He doesn’t do any sort of international outsourcing; all of his employees are American and can fully connect with clients due to that shared commonality.
Taking risks is something Korvessis doesn’t take lightly, yet he has learned through building his business to be bold in his decisions and to push through any fear of failure that tries to ease its way in. He has grown in his talent for business operations, learning to organize and delegate his employees so that he can oversee the productions of the Scale Lab. He has grown in leadership, earning respect from clients and employees alike.
Korvessis shares that in order to be successful in advertising, it is important to create a game plan before accepting any money from clients, thoroughly testing the services offered. His transparency allows the client to feel confident and reassured that they are in the right hands, and Korvessis ensures that he reports everything back to the client. He keeps communication as top priority, and business owners and entrepreneurs working with him to grow their online presence can feel confidence to move forward.
Korvessis plans to continue to move forward, increasing revenue and releasing new material to help others learn to grow their businesses using TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. When he is not working, he prioritizes time with his fiancé and enjoys taking regular vacations with her in order to stay present in his life and relationship.
