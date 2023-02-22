Submit Release
Woman Injured in Single Snowmobile Crash

Conservation Officer Kenneth St.Pierre
Region Two Office, New Hampton, NH
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
February 21, 2023

Albany, NH – On February 21, 2023 at approximately 2:10 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a single-operator snowmobile accident on Bear Notch Road in Albany. Nicole Gauthier, 49, of Falmouth, Maine, was executing a U-turn on Bear Notch Road when her snowmobile left the trail and went into a steep ditch. Gauthier was transported by the Conway Fire Department to Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

NH Fish and Game reminds riders to always operate within their experience level.

Woman Injured in Single Snowmobile Crash

