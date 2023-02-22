IDEX 2023 – Milanion NTGS and Streit Group Sign MOU to Market and Supply ALAKRAN to International Markets
ABU DHABI, UAE, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milanion NTGS, through its UK entity, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UAE-based Streit Group to explore strategic opportunities to supply, market, and fulfil the growing interest in ALAKRAN, the lightest mobile mortar system in the world.
The agreement was signed by Julio Estrella, CEO of Milanion NTGS, and Ahmed Raza, Deputy Chairman of Streit Group at IDEX 2023, held at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, where the ALAKRAN, integrated on two vehicles, is being showcased on Streit Groups stands (Outdoor: CP-219; Indoor: 12- A40).
Under the newly inked MoU, both companies commit to expanding their collaboration and establishing a framework for exploring potential opportunities in existing and new markets for rapidly deployable mobile fire support assets, namely ALAKRAN, tailored to local operational requirements.
ALAKRAN mobile mortar system is an effective, combat-proven system providing superior mobility, accuracy, speed, and high firepower on the battlefield. With automatic aiming and re-aiming functions, ALAKRAN provides 81/120 mm mortar capabilities while transmitting all recoil force to the ground. Its patented barrel cooling system allows for sustained firing, solving operational problems faced by current mortar carriers.
The system is user-friendly and can easily be integrated onto almost any 4x4 vehicle with the ability to adapt to all types of terrain including deserts, mud, snow, and forests, and is heliborne-capable due to its lightweight design.
Julio Estrella said “We look forward to expanding our working relationship with the Internationally renowned Streit Group, to unlock exciting business development opportunities. We are confident that leveraging the combined knowledge, experience and expertise of both companies will identify new markets for business.”
“The cooperation with Milanion NTGS is a key relationship for Streit Group,” said Ahmed Raza, Deputy Chairman of Streit Group. “With this opportunity, we will be able to incorporate the ALAKRAN system into our existing global supply chain for our broad range of defence products. We are committed to fulfilling the needs of our prestigious clients under one roof, which is in accordance with the mission of our company. “
About Milanion-NTGS
Milanion NTGS is an integrated technology and engineering company that serves the global defence sector. Headquartered in the UK, with R&D, engineering, and manufacturing facilities in Spain and the UAE, we design, manufacture, deliver and support sophisticated and highly mobile fire support assets and innovative combat-proven solutions based on a ‘Shoot and Scoot’ ethos; delivering integrated advanced solutions tailored to customer specifications and regional and local requirements.
About Streit Group
Streit Group is a privately owned armored vehicle manufacturer and is considered to be a global leader in the industry, with 30 years of experience. With our 5 state-of-the-art production facilities and expert workforce of over 1,200 people worldwide, we produce armored vehicles such as armored personnel carriers (APCs), cash-in-transit, and luxury and security vehicles.
