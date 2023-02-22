Judge Malcolm Simmons is keynote speaker at the Maldives Judicial Conference in Malé, Maldives
On 9th February 2023, Judge Malcolm Simmons attended the ceremony to open of the Maldives Judicial Year 2023 with guest of honour President of Maldives, Ibrahim Solih.”WESTMINSTER, LONDON, UK, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judge Malcolm Simmons was keynote speaker at the Maldives Judicial Conference in Male and delivered a presentation on 'Remote Courts' on a platform he shared with the Chief Justice of Sri Lanka.
On 9th February 2023, Judge Malcolm Simmons attended the ceremony to open of the Maldives Judicial Year 2023 with President of Maldives, Ibrahim Solih.
Judge Malcolm Simmons has been supporting UNDP Maldives and the Judicial Service Commission design and roll out a new judicial performance evaluation program in Maldives. Following the successful conclusion of a pilot project earlier this year, all judges and magistrates in the Maldives will now be subject to a performance review every two years. The evaluation process will identify gaps in knowledge and skills and assist the Judicial Academy in delivering training courses to meet identified training needs. The new evaluation policy will focus on legal reasoning, impartiality and integrity, professionalism, communication and case management. Judges will be assessed against a judicial competency framework. Judges who consistently fail to meet acceptable standards may be removed from office.
Judge Malcolm Simmons was also Team Leader of the European Union project, a four-year project launched in February 2019 to provide technical assistance to targeted institutions and actors in the Maldives (both governmental and non-governmental) to strengthen rule of law, support justice reform and fight corruption and organised crime. Judge Simmons advised on the implementation of circuit courts; the introduction of a country-wide court communication and outreach strategy; access to justice for vulnerable groups; supporting the development of the Maldives Bar Council and increasing the capacity of the Maldives Anti-Corruption Commission through training and mentoring.
Since 2017 Judge Malcolm Simmons has advised senior judiciary and those responsible for the administration of justice. Judge Simmons has significant experience in major justice and rule of law projects in the Maldives and Asia. He conducted an assessment of the provision of judicial training; drafted the current training curriculum for judges; developed the policy to evaluate judges and magistrates; conducted training of trainer’s programs in, amongst other programs, criminal practice and procedure, judicial case management, ethics and conduct, legal reasoning and judgment writing, sexual and gender-based violence and civil procedure. He also drafted the Criminal Courts Bench Book.
His Honour Judge Malcolm Simmons is currently the resident judge in the Falkland Islands, Acting Supreme Court Judge and His Majesty’s Coroner for the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, the South Sandwich Islands and British Antarctica. He previously served as an international judge hearing war crime and serious organised crime cases. He served as an international member of two judicial councils in developing countries. He is particularly well-known for his judicial reform work and has more that 20 years of experience training judges, prosecutors and lawyers. He has worked in judicial reform projects in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo, Serbia, Pakistan and Maldives.
