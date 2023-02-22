Developers Invited to the 2023 Open Standards and Open Source Software Code Sprint

OGC, Apache Software Foundation, Open Source Geospatial Foundation, and Camptocamp co-host annual code sprint to advance open geospatial standards.





22 February 2023: The Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC), the Apache Software Foundation (ASF), and the Open Source Geospatial Foundation (OSGeo) invite software developers to attend the annual Open Standards and Open Source Software Code Sprint. The hybrid virtual and in-person event will be hosted by Open Source service company Camptocamp SA in Bussigny, Switzerland (near Lausanne). The event will take place April 25-27, 2023. Participation is free and open to the public.

The OGC/ASF/OSGeo Open Standards and Open Source Software Code Sprint is a collaborative and inclusive event that aims to support the development of new applications and open standards, and encourage software developers to focus on projects that implement open geospatial standards.

The Code Sprint will cover multiple ASF and OSGeo projects, as well as related OGC Standards - including OGC API Standards. The Code Sprint is open to the general public, even if you are not active members or contributors to the efforts of the hosting organizations.

These annual code sprints experiment with emerging ideas in the context of geospatial standards, help improve interoperability of existing standards by experimenting with new extensions or profiles, and provide a space to learn more about open standards and open source software while actively building or enhancing software products that implement the standards.

Non-coding activities, such as testing, working on documentation, or reporting issues, are also welcomed at the Code Sprint. In addition, the Code Sprint’s mentor stream provides an opportunity for developers new to open standards and software to learn how to use the standards & projects and build an understanding that will serve them beyond the code sprint.

The Code Sprint is generously sponsored at the Gold Level by OGC Strategic Member Ordnance Survey. Catering is sponsored collectively by HEIG-VD (School of Engineering and Management), EPFL, University of Lausanne, State of Neuchâtel, State of Vaud, and Camptocamp.

Registration for in-person participation closes at 17:00 CEST on April 18. Registration for remote participation will remain open throughout the code sprint. Registration is available on The Code Sprint website.

A detailed schedule of this code sprint can be found on the event Wiki.

Event Sponsorship

Organizations are invited to sponsor the Code Sprint. A range of packages are available offering different opportunities for organizations to support the geospatial development community while promoting their products or services. Visit the Event Sponsorship page for more information.

To learn more about this, future, and previous OGC code sprints, visit the OGC Code Sprints webpage, the OGC developer events wiki, or join the OGC-Events Discord Server.

About The Apache Software Foundation

Since 1999, The Apache Software Foundation has been shepherding, developing, and incubating Open Source innovations "The Apache Way". The ASF's all-volunteer community comprising 816 individual Members and 8,500 Committers on six continents steward 227M+ lines of code, oversee 350+ Apache projects and their communities, and provide $22B+ worth of software to the public at 100% no cost.

About OSGeo

The Open Source Geospatial Foundation (OSGeo) is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to foster global adoption of open geospatial technology by being an inclusive software foundation devoted to an open philosophy and participatory community driven development. Since the renewal of the OSGeo/OGC Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in 2022, OSGeo operates as a Community Member in the OGC Technical Committee.

About OGC

The Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) is a collective problem-solving community of experts from more than 500 businesses, government agencies, research organizations, and universities driven to make geospatial (location) information and services FAIR - Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable.

The global OGC Community engages in a mix of activities related to location-based technologies: developing consensus-based open standards and best-practice; collaborating on agile innovation initiatives; engaging in community meetings, events, and workshops; and more.

OGC's unique standards development process moves at the pace of innovation, with constant input from technology forecasting, practical prototyping, real-world testing, and community engagement.

OGC bridges disparate sectors, domains, and technology trends, and encourages the cross-pollination of ideas between different communities of practice to improve decision-making at all levels. OGC is committed to creating an inclusive and sustainable future.

Visit ogc.org for more info on our work.

About Camptocamp

Camptocamp is an Open Source IT service company that is committed to implementing the most pragmatic and sustainable software solutions to allow its clients to thrive in the fast-paced technological landscape. As pioneers in applying Open Source technologies to support our customers’ digital strategies, Camptocamp is recognized for its expertise offering innovative Open Source solutions in the areas of Enterprise Resource Planning, IT Infrastructure Management, and Geographic Information Systems.