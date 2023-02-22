Submit Release
Huntsman to Divest Pegmatite Rights at Canegrass

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Huntsman Exploration Inc. HMAN; BBBMF (the "Company" or "Huntsman") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Option Agreement") to divest the lithium and any other pegmatite-related metal rights at the Company's 100% owned Canegrass Nickel Project to London listed Corcel Plc (London AIM: CRCL) ("Corcel").

Corcel has agree to pay the Company a non-refundable deposit of £20,000 for an exclusive 30-day option to acquire the lithium rights at the Canegrass. In the event Corcel chooses to exercise the option to proceed to acquire the lithium rights, it will issue to the Company 50,000,000 new ordinary shares at a deemed issue price of 0.4p for total value of £200,000.

About Huntsman Exploration Inc.

Huntsman is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Canegrass Nickel Sulphide Project and Western Yilgarn Projects in Western Australia under the Company's Huntsman Nickel division, and the exploration and development of the Company's gold project under the Huntsman Gold division, specifically the Baxter Spring historical gold discovery in Nevada.

On Behalf of the Board of Huntsman Exploration Inc.

Scott Patrizi

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact 1-855-584-0160 or info@huntsmanx.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements: Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainness and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements

