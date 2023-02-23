Karen Friedman Memorial Baseball Camp for a Cure and Playfinity Join Forces to Help Women and Kids Have a Bright Future
A large portion of our proceeds come from generous groups like Playfinity. We are very grateful and excited for this partnership and look forward to working with Playfinity for years to come,”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Karen Friedman Memorial Baseball Camp for a Cure (KFMBCC) will be held Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Fredericksburg, Virginia, in honor of a wife, mother, teacher, friend, and inspiration to many. The one-day camp offers multiple skill training stations as well as actual game play scrimmage time. All proceeds of the event are divided 50/50 between supporting the University of Virginia Breast Care Center's Contrast Enhanced Mammography Clinical Trial and assisting selected King George High School students with college tuition through the Karen Wallace Friedman Memorial Scholarship. Since the camp’s inception in 2014, $108,275 has been raised, and for every $350 donated to UVA the clinical trial provides one woman with a free mammogram.
To honor his mother, Karen, Joey Friedman established the KFMBCC in 2014. A graduate of King George High School and a product of James Madison University, where she graduated cum laude, Karen returned to King George to begin her admirable teaching career in May 1977. Karen was diagnosed with breast cancer soon after the birth of her son. While she initially beat the diagnosis, the cancer returned. Karen’s courageous fight against breast cancer ended on March 21, 1992, at 36 years old. Joey was four years old. Baseball was always important to Joey, who played at California State University, Monterey Bay, and for three years professionally. As a high school baseball coach for seven years, Joey discovered intimately how baseball can teach many life lessons to adolescents, such as how to deal with adversity, how to be a good teammate and partner, how to respect adults, and how to be part of something greater than yourself. Joey believes that when a child has a passion for a sport or activity, it can help them develop into a better person.
Joey is very proud to pay tribute to his mother each year with a camp experience focused on the betterment of children, a cause that has been very near and dear to Karen’s heart her whole life as a devoted teacher and mother. The ongoing success of the camp is attributed to the quality of the coaches who volunteer, the hard work of the volunteers who aren’t on the field, the loyal campers, and the generosity of its sponsors.
This year, Playfinity was selected as a sponsor because Joey felt the brand's values aligned perfectly with his organization. The KFMBCC focuses on fun, development, and competition. The Backyard League Gaming Baseball from Playfinity combines all of these things into one innovative product that makes youth want to practice, improves their skills on the field, and promotes healthy competition. The organization and Playfinity share a vision and hope that today's children can have a brighter future through sports and all the great life lessons they teach.
Studies show that 70% of kids leave sports by age 13 because “it is not fun anymore." In addition, screen time is increasing annually. Playfinity believes it's time to bring fun and play back into sports and keep today's youth active with a new approach to sports technology. Their one-of-a-kind gaming baseball comes with a free companion app that is connected to all other players and loaded with diverse games inspired by core skills training. With a real-time audio coach, sound effects, player communities, game builders, challenges, and music, the digital and physical worlds are brought together in a fun and motivating way that encourages youth to play longer. Backyard League currently has over 4000 registered users who can play alone, together, or against the world, no matter where they are.
Get ready to play and make a difference with Playfinity! From February 23, 2023, you can purchase their Backyard League Gaming Baseball for less at www.playfinity.com by entering the code KFCURE10 for 10% off your order AND 10% will be donated; or, if you're feeling extra generous, enter code KFCURE20 instead, and 20% of every ball purchased will be donated. Playfinity has also donated Backyard League Gaming Baseballs to the camp raffle and to Foxes Baseball, Joey’s non-profit traveling baseball team.
“Sponsors and donors have a huge impact on our cause. A large portion of our proceeds come from generous groups like Playfinity. We are very grateful and excited for this partnership and look forward to working with Playfinity for years to come,” says Joey Friedman.
“It’s an honor to team up with Joey, and we're excited to support the inspiring work he's doing with the Karen Friedman Memorial Baseball Camp for a Cure to ensure his mother's legacy of impacting lives continues. Partnerships with organizations such as KFMBCC are an important part of our mission to build stronger, healthier communities through active play," says Pippa Boothman, CEO of Playfinity.
The public can learn more and register at www.kfbaseballforacure.com or via the camp’s social channels: Instagram:@kfbaseballforacure and https://www.facebook.com/baseballforacure
About Playinfity
Playfinity is the home of Active Gaming. They are a Norwegian sports-tech company on a mission to create a more active future for kids. Playfinity gamifies sports and creates fun, playful, and engaging experiences that keep kids active. Active play is critical for the mental and physical development of children. After five years of development, three products on the market, thousands of jumpers and players globally, and a very exciting roadmap, they are proud to say that the mission is working, they are scaling globally, and they are excited to make more kids active. Learn more at https://playfinity.com/.
