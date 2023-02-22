Outamation Selects Public Relations Firm Gaffney Austin to Enhance Thought Leadership and Build Brand Recognition
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outamation, an automation and digital transformation-based service provider that offers customized solutions that are changing how businesses embrace and leverage the world of digitization, has announced the selection of Gaffney Austin, LLC, to serve as its agency of record, for all media and public relations activities. Outamation identified Gaffney Austin as the best choice for representation because of its deep knowledge and well-established relationships in the mortgage, real estate, and fintech industries.
The firm’s leadership consists of two established public relations professionals. First, Jacob Gaffney, a seasoned trade industry journalist, spent nearly ten years as the Editor in Chief of the foremost mortgage industry publication HousingWire, and second, Alyson Austin, a corporate communications expert, previously with CoreLogic where she met and worked with Outamation Founder Sapan Bafna for a decade.
“We identified Gaffney Austin as the ideal agency to explain our capabilities and promote our message,” said Bafna. “Their experience in the mortgage, real estate and fintech industries, coupled with the necessary contacts to build relationships with members of the news media, will accelerate our brand and promote our thought leadership.”
Outamation has a significant growth trajectory. Recently, the company announced it had added several remarkable clients, such as a360inc, CBC Mortgage Agency (their Chenoa Fund program is the nationwide leader in Down Payment Assistance products), and notable fortune 500 companies. Additionally, the company has expanded into India with a facility in Ahmedabad. The relationship with this leading PR firm will promote the company as an innovative data and solutions provider for the housing, mortgage, fintech, and healthcare industries.
About Outamation:
Outamation is a tech startup founded by fintech professionals with deep domain knowledge in workflow automation and rapid application development. The Outamation team has worked in North America, Europe, and APAC, with deep collaborative experience in technology industries. Using their proprietary Drip innovation by Outamation™ approach, they innovate and deliver solutions faster. The depth of technology and subject matter expertise has made Outamation a trusted partner for clients and partners in the real estate and healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.outamation.com.
Alyson Austin
Gaffney Austin, LLC
+1 949-403-0484
alyson@gaffneyaustin.com