Invest in Your Health: Wellness Revolution Brings Huge Payoffs

The Z-Smart Massage Chair PLUS is the first ever AI driven Massage Chair in the United States.

UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zarifa USA announced that investing in your health by joining the Wellness Revolution brings huge payoffs in healthcare costs,” Zarifa USA CEO Yama Mustafawi made the announcement.

Consumers say the pandemic caused them to re-evaluate their priorities, placing health and wellness at the top of the self-care list.
Health benefits of massage; pain and stress relief; improved circulation and posture; improved sleep and relaxation quality; reduced soreness and inflammation; detoxification and improved immunity.

A lack of self-care leads to an inability to properly manage stress, ultimately causing harmful effects on both physical and psychological health. Studies show there is a dramatic increase in chronic pain, headaches, digestive issues, depression, and anxiety when we neglect caring for ourselves. Which in turn, increases our overall healthcare costs.

To address these issues, a reliable massage chair is one of the best purchases for self-care and an investment in personal health. All the massage chairs produced by Zarifa USA provide an excellent massage with guaranteed positive results. 

“We are so honored to be able to help sufferers of chronic pain and injuries or those who are athletically active; they truly understand the priceless value of investing in health. Whether they are finally purchasing that invaluable massage tool, eating right, meditating, or simply getting outdoors to breathe in the fresh air, our clients know investing in self-care options is not only an investment in themselves and those closest to them but a long-term, positive investment in their community. And we are proud to be a part of their journey,” said Mustafawi.

Headquartered in Murray, Utah, Zarifa USA aims to assist and provide relief to the increasing number of over 100 million Americans suffering from chronic pain each year without using addictive substances such as opioids. Zarifa USA is committed to helping customers find pain relief through easily accessible products that deliver positive medical results. The Company supports pain sufferers through their difficult times and provides a positive drug-free massage therapy experience.  For more information, go to www.zarifausa.com, call direct 385-645-0255, or email at support@zarifausa.com.

