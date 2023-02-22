Submit Release
King Macachor Announces the Release of ‘Bungled’

TOMAH, WISCONSIN, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Without the truth, justice is impossible. Without someone standing up to tell you the truth, there can be no truth. It is for this reason that King Macachor wrote the book ‘Bungled’. Bungled is about an American journalist who covered the life of Sen. Benigno Aquino Jr. John Carlos Martin, a journalist who was assigned to follow the life of a senator, stumbled on something that will tell the truth. In his quest, he learned some important matters relating to the assassination of the senator. In the course of his assignment, he also met the love of his life, Tessa Lopez, a doctor of medicine who showed how life is. The book is based on real events; this story will surely grip your heart. This book, Bungled, will tell you who really ordered the assassination of Senator Aquino and what exactly happened on the day of the assassination.

When asked about his inspiration in writing the book, King answered, “To tell readers about the assassination of the senator.”

About the Author

King Macachor has written six books and ‘Bungled’ is the newest. Currently, he is starting to write two other books. King Macachor experienced many failures in life but it did stop him to achieve his dreams in life. He believes that having a higher education does not guarantee success, nor having a good job, nor the possession of fame, but the realization of a dream. He had a TV interview with Logan Crawford which is available on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sl1mV5jZ98k. To know more about the author and his works your visit his website at https://emmacachor.wordpress.com/. You can contact him personally through his email address at emmacachor@gmail.com. If you are interested in buying his book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Bungled-King-MACACHOR-ebook/dp/B096C76HSH/.

Mystery: Political Assassination

