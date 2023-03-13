SecurePayStubs Launches A Mobile App to Simplify Pay Stub Generation for Small Businesses

SecurePayStubs. Online Pay Stub Generator.

New app offers easy, accurate pay stub generation in just 3 steps - First pay stub free for a limited time!

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecurePayStubs, the online pay stub generator for small businesses in the US, has announced the release of a new mobile app for iOS and Android devices, making pay stub generation even easier for small business owners.

The mobile app allows business owners to generate accurate pay stubs for their employees and contractors in just three easy steps and in just five minutes. The app offers all the key features of SecurePayStubs' online pay stub generator, including accurate tax calculations, customization options, a variety of pay stub templates to choose from, and easy sharing of pay stubs to employees and contractors.

As part of the release of their new mobile app, SecurePayStubs is offering the first pay stub for free as a limited-time promotion to mobile app users. Users can avail this offer by installing the mobile app and use the promo code “FIRSTSTUB” while completing the order. This special offer is a great opportunity for small business owners to save money while taking advantage of the new mobile app.

"We are thrilled to offer our customers an even more convenient way to generate pay stubs with our new mobile app," said Asha Asokan from SecurePayStubs. "Small business owners often have a lot on their plates, and we want to make pay stub generation as simple and stress-free as possible. With our mobile app, business owners can generate pay stubs from anywhere, anytime."

The mobile app is designed to be user-friendly and easy to navigate, with a streamlined interface that guides users through the pay stub generation process. Once a user has entered the required information, the app automatically calculates federal and state taxes, deductions, and other payroll details to generate a comprehensive pay stub.

Business owners can customize their pay stubs with their company logo, deposit slip, and employee time-off information. The app offers a range of pay stub generation options, including pay stubs for hourly and salaried employees, independent contractors, self-employed individuals, and more.

SecurePayStubs takes security and privacy seriously, and the mobile app is no exception. All user data is encrypted and stored securely, ensuring that sensitive payroll information is protected from unauthorized access.

The app is free for download from the App Store and Google Play Store and can be used by both existing and new SecurePayStubs customers. Business owners can create an account on the app or log in with their existing SecurePayStubs credentials.

In addition to the new mobile app, SecurePayStubs also added a few features such as single-click next pay stub generation and reminders, to make pay stub generation as swift as possible.

"We understand that small business owners face unique challenges when it comes to payroll and taxes, and we want to be a reliable partner in their success," said Asha Asokan. "Our mobile app is just one of the many ways we are working to simplify the paystub generation and make it easier for small businesses to thrive."

SecurePayStubs' mobile app is available now for iOS and Android devices. To learn more about the app and other SecurePayStubs services, visit the SecurePayStubs website.