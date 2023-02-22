Africa E-Commerce Market Demand, Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Companies Analysis | Research Report 2023 -2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Africa E-Commerce Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the Africa e-commerce market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5% during 2023-2028.
Year considered to estimate the market size:
• Base year of the analysis: 2022
• Historical period: 2017-2022
• Forecast period: 2023-2028
Industry Insight:
E-commerce, or electronic commerce, is the purchasing and marketing of goods and services online across various business models, including business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), and consumer to consumer (C2C). It includes activities such as online banking, ticket booking, auctions, payment gateways, and customer support. E-commerce offers numerous benefits, including offering discounts, lowering inventory costs, providing hassle-free delivery of goods and services, and increasing profit margins. One of the most substantial advantages of e-commerce is its ability to provide a global reach, allowing sellers to connect with customers from all around the world. Moreover, e-commerce facilitates direct communication between parties, enabling faster transactions and improving overall business efficiency.
Africa E-Commerce Market Statistics:
In Africa, the increasing demand for online shopping due to rapid penetration of the internet and smartphones represents one of the primary factors bolstering the Africa e-commerce market growth. This is further influenced by the growing presence of international companies in the region. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly shifted consumer preferences from traditional brick-and-mortar retail stores to online shopping to maintain social distancing, which, in turn, is accelerating the market growth. Apart from this, the integration of e-commerce platforms with advanced technologies, such as predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud computing, to improve business efficiency, minimize operational costs, and facilitate better decision-making, is creating a positive outlook for the market.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/africa-e-commerce-market/requestsample
Africa E-Commerce Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the Africa e-commerce market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Top e-commerce platforms in Africa:
• Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA)
• Amazon.com, Inc
• Avito Holding AB
• Bidorbuy.com Inc
• DHL International GmbH
• DealDey Ltd.
• eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY)
• GumTree.com Limited
• Jiji Press Ltd.
• Jumia Technologies AG
• Konga Online Shopping Ltd.
• Naspers Ltd.
• OLX Group.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the Africa e-commerce market on the basis of business model, mode of payment, service type, product type and country.
Breakup by Business Model:
• B2C
• B2B
• C2C
• Others
Breakup by Mode of Payment:
• Payment Cards
• Online Banking
• E-Wallets
• Cash-On-Delivery
• Others
Breakup by Service Type:
• Financial
• Digital Content
• Travel and Leisure
• E-Tailing
• Others
Breakup by Product Type:
• Groceries
• Clothing and Accessories
• Mobiles and Electronics
• Health and Personal Care
• Others
Breakup by Country:
• South Africa
• Nigeria
• Egypt
• Morocco
• Kenya
• Others
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3842&flag=C
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Elena Anderson
