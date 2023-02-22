Life Science Laser Leader Erchonia Relocating Corporate Headquarters to Greenville, S.C.
World leader in FDA-approved low level laser technology expands life sciences ecosystem, investing $6.7 million in new operations and adding 51 jobs
As a booming center of life sciences growth, Greenville County is honored when an industry leader like Erchonia chooses to expand here.”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marking the latest advance in South Carolina’s fast-growing life sciences sector, Erchonia Corp. -- a global, laser technology manufacturer -- has announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to Greenville County, South Carolina. The company’s $6.7 million investment adds 51 new jobs in the state’s booming life sciences ecosystem.
“We are looking forward to the completion of our state-of-the-art facility that is being built to our exact specifications,” said Erchonia Corp. President Steven Shanks. “As the location of Erchonia’s new corporate headquarters, Greenville County is centrally located and is ideal for Erchonia’s planned growth and expansion as a world leader in low-level laser technology.”
Founded in 1996, Erchonia is a world leader in low-level laser technology (LLLT), which uses low-level lasers at specific wavelengths to provide powerful therapeutic effects at the cellular level. Utilizing its LLLT, the company produces safe, effective products designed for physicians worldwide, including but not limited to chiropractors, physical therapists, physicians, podiatrists, health clinics and veterinarians.
“We are proud to welcome Erchonia to South Carolina. Their investment will help further drive innovation and generate new economic opportunities for our state and people. We look forward to creating a long-standing partnership for years to come,” noted South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
Erchonia is relocating its corporate headquarters from Melbourne, Florida to Greenville County, marking the company’s first South Carolina operations. The company will construct a custom facility in Greenville’s South Chase Industrial Park to serve as its new corporate headquarters.
“It’s always great when an innovative life sciences technology company like Erchonia establishes operations in South Carolina. Announcements like this showcase the diverse environment our state has cultivated, and we are excited to welcome this company to Greenville County,” remarked Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.
Life sciences in South Carolina are the state’s fastest-growing industry since 2017, surging to more than $25 billion in annual economic impact and employing more than 87,000 South Carolinians at well-above-average wages. Life sciences also has a growing presence in 42 of the state’s 46 counties currently.
Operations are expected to be online by October 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Erchonia team should visit the company’s contact page.
“As a booming center of life sciences growth, Greenville County is honored when an industry leader like Erchonia chooses to expand here. The company’s well-earned leadership in low-level laser technology supporting both medical and veterinarian markets, and its passion for being good corporate citizens where they operate, fit well in Greenville County, and we wish them success here long into the future,” stated Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Dan Tripp.
Since its founding in mid-2001, the GADC team’s efforts have resulted in the announcement of more than 34,600 new jobs and more than $6.6 billion in capital investment in Greenville County. To learn more, please visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.
