Cowboyz Tech Incorporated Launches First Commercial Staffing App for Diesel Mechanics & Professional CDl Drivers

Leading the commercial service trucking Industry to the waters of technology with www.cowboyztech.com cellphone software tech application

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cowboys Tech Incorporated/ Cowgirlz Tech Incorporated is a career contractor application that pays for the American dream: six figure salaries for professional techs and driver contractors moving America forward. With indigenous foundation leadership, the incorporated charter will be applied CEO Stanley Aron Cavienss, who is dedicated to keeping the company American-made as a professional driver and as apprenticeship service tech. Cavienss understands the need for commercial service tech road and driver delivery services to keep America moving forward and securing human jobs for all.

Inclusive of all races, creeds, and genders in transportation, this application brings the world of logistics organization complies with Department of Transportation (DOT) standards for the betterment of America's workforce and production. The company’s key functions include working with parts companies, along with a training program that will enable participants to pay the rent, buy homes, and prevent homelessness single handedly.

Cavienss offers his special thanks to New York State Senator Jamaal Bailey, Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby, CEO Cynt Marshall, CEO Paul Donahue, CEO Carl Block Jr., CEO Michael Tipsford, PhD, Asif Rashid, and final thanks for Motorola CEO Greg Brown and Cowgirlz Tech influencer Jennifer Catherine Gates. The company looks forward to new way of cdl driving employment and readiness for complete autonomy in logistics trucking.

For more information, visit www.cowboyztech.com

Stanley Aron Cavienss
Cowboyz Tech Incorporated
+1 914-615-3009
email us here

