Payment links are becoming a popular B2B payment method, says OnlineCheckWriter.com

Payment Link is one of the simplest and cost-effective ways to accept payments online

Businesses can enjoy the convenience of sharing their payment links without ever having to write a single line of code.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increasing number of US businesses are adopting payment links as a convenient method for receiving payments, according to OnlineCheckWriter.com, a leading b2b payments platform. Payment links provide a customizable and affordable way for businesses of all sizes to accept payments online quickly and flexibly. OnlineCheckWriter.com's Founder and CEO, Sabeer Nelli, explained that payment links are a payment method in which a merchant generates a payment request link and shares it with customers, allowing for swift and secure transactions. OnlineCheckWriter.com's Payment Link feature is user-friendly and allows for easy link sharing through various channels, including SMS, email, and social media.

The platform offers multiple payment options, including ACH & direct deposit payments, wire transfers, checks, RTP, and more, and has recently added international payments in any currency and credit card payments without payee fees. With over 600,000 registered users and processing transactions worth over $40 billion, OnlineCheckWriter.com has emerged as a go-to platform for businesses due to its user-friendly interface and competitive pricing. The recent expansion into credit card payment services has further positioned the company for exponential growth in the future.

As a subsidiary of Zil Money Corporation, OnlineCheckWriter.com is backed by a pioneer in payment technology that continuously introduces new solutions to cater to the evolving needs of businesses. The platform's Payment Link feature is one of the simplest and most cost-effective ways for businesses to accept payments online, making it an ideal choice for those looking to streamline their payment processes.

By using OnlineCheckWriter.com, businesses can easily create and distribute their payment links to clients and other payers, ensuring swift and secure transactions. The Payment Links page can be accessed through the platform's app, allowing users to create links and send them via SMS, email, social media, and other preferred channels. Additionally, there are no limits to how often the link can be shared, providing unparalleled flexibility to businesses.

OnlineCheckWriter.com's payment links are 100% secure, and the platform guarantees a hassle-free payment experience for its customers. The platform's user-friendly interface makes it easy for businesses to manage and track payments, deposits, and transactions through eChecks and printable checks. The recent expansion into credit card payment services has further enhanced the platform's capabilities, providing businesses with more options for accepting payments.

With its competitive pricing and innovative solutions, OnlineCheckWriter.com is positioned for exponential growth in the future. The platform's commitment to delivering the most effective payment solutions for businesses has made it a trusted choice for over 600,000 registered users, who have processed transactions worth over $40 billion through the platform.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, is a pioneer in payment technology, constantly introducing new solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses. By leveraging the latest technology, Zil Money Corporation aims to provide businesses with innovative payment solutions that are both user-friendly and affordable.