Kennebec Highlands Management Plan Advisory Committee Meeting

MAINE, March 1 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: March 1, 2023

Start Time: 5:30 PM

Location: 7 Lakes Alliance office, 137 Main St., Belgrade Lakes. Contact Jim Vogel to participate via Teams videoconference or by phone.

Meeting description/purpose:

The discussion will focus on the development of the plan for the new parcels and the development of a non-motorized trails plan for the Highlands, as called for in the 2011 plan recommendations. The public is welcome to attend.

Related documents (if any):

For further information, contact:

Name: Jim Vogel, Senior Planner, Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands

Phone: (207) 287-2163