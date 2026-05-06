Animal Welfare Advisory Council: Animal Control/Dog Licensing Subcommittee Meeting

MAINE, May 13 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

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Date: May 13, 2026

Start Time: 11:00 AM

Location: Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

Please note, per the AWAC Remote meeting policy:

To participate in public comment, each person must have their video on and provide a name and town of residence.

For entry into the meeting, virtual or in person, members of the public will need to display their first and last name and town of residence.

The Animal Welfare Program will provide public access to a room with a computer that will stream the meeting, so members of the public can attend if needed, at 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, ME.

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Ronda Steciuk

Phone: