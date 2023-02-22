Druid and Skylo Partner to Extend NTN Network Connectivity

Skylo will empower the Druid Raemis core platform to provide global IoT connectivity and network services for NTN.

Skylo will empower the Druid Raemis core platform to provide global IoT connectivity and network services for NTN.

WICKLOW, IRELAND, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Druid Software, the leading provider of private cellular network core software, today announced a partnership with Skylo, a global IoT solutions provider and Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) operator, focused on connecting anything, anywhere, to enable seamless satellite connections across all devices. The partnership brings together Druids Raemis 5G SA core application with Skylo’s satellite connectivity that leverages existing satellite constellations already in space. This new partnership is made possible with Druids Raemis core platforms NTN support, one of the first to support satellite NTN, bringing seamless connectivity to devices, sensors, machines and more for an improved customer experience. To learn more about the Druid Raemis core platform, visit here.

The Druid Raemis core platform is a 3GPP compliant core network supporting 5G SA, NSA and 4G with unique features designed specifically for critical communications, IoT and NTN. For example, deploying a dedicated wide area mobile IoT network is expensive and relying on a single mobile network partner limits coverage footprint, is vulnerable to single operator failure and can lead to costly lock in.

Druid’s Raemis platform solves the problem by allowing the radio networks of multiple operators to service the IoT devices of the customers giving the best possible coverage footprint and providing redundancy in the case of a failure of one or more of the operator networks. It may also be combined with Druid’s “IoT reach” solution to provide coverage in black spots where no available partner network has coverage.

Raemis can be deployed on edge hardware devices or in high dependency cloud native environments. This flexibility is key for certain highly resilient mobile use cases or customers who do not want their data on the public cloud. Built on an open REST API, Raemis provides easy integration to critical applications and makes private networks simple to use and manage with a user-friendly dashboard.

Skylo has partnered with Druid Software to keep devices reliably connected over satellite and managed and served by Skylo’s commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and Druid’s Raemis core. This technology enables existing modem makers and OEMs to deliver access to satellite connectivity with a simple firmware update, enabling billions of devices that require no additional antennas or hardware upgrades, with no degradation of battery life when communicating to satellite.

“The collaboration with Skylo and Druid is really exciting for 5G, enabling seamless satellite connections across all devices,” Druid Software President for North America Andy Greig said. “We are delighted to be working with Skylo as a leading provider of 5G NTN Connectivity for IoT.”

“Enabling satellite connectivity for IoT has been in ideation for a long time and to see the ideation become reality has been a career highlight”, Skylo Chief Network Architect Vijay Lewis said.“To be able to do this with the support of a great partner like Druid has been icing on the cake.”

Skylo and Druid Software plan to proceed with 5G NTN IoT deployments, focusing first on Industry 4.0 use cases, while bringing to market the best cellular IoT connectivity pioneering 5G NTN.

About Druid:

Druid Software is a core cellular network software company based in Ireland. Established in 2000 Druid has evolved into one of the world’s leaders in Private 5G & 4G Cellular technology over the last 20 years. Druids RAEMISTM platform is a mature 3GPP compliant 4G/5G core network, with unique features designed specifically for business and mission critical use.

Druid’s mature RAEMIS platform is in use today by ISPs and Enterprises for mission critical environments in the U.S, EMEA, LATAM and Asia Pac. Druid technology enables solutions in different areas including enterprise communications, IoT, mobile edge computing, and public safety.

For more information, email enquiries@druidsoftware.com or please visit druidsoftware.com. To stay up to date with everything private networks following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Skylo:

​​Skylo Technologies is a satellite network service provider based in Palo Alto, CA, offering a hybrid capability that allows off-the-shelf, NTN-capable cellular chipsets and devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo’s commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, terrestrial mobile network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo’s focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech or contact info@skylo.tech.



