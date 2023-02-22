MetaTdex Will Present at Big Demo Day, a Web3 Industry Event in Hong Kong
EINPresswire.com/ -- In early March, MetaTdex will present at Big Demo Day, a large-scale offline Web3 Roadshow in Hong Kong, to share its new scheme of cross-border asset allocation — Meta-Asset Bridge. Jointly launched by Hong Kong's Web3 Hub and Central Research, the Big Demo Day conference brand has developed into an aggregation platform for potential Web3 projects. Through the interaction with Big Demo Day, MetaTdex, one of the Top10 decentralized exchanges in the world, plans to have in-depth contact with investment institutions, investors and relevant authorities in Hong Kong.
In addition to MeteTdex, Big Demo Day also plans to invite multiple VC institutions such as Binance, Bybit, OKX, Kucoin and Huobi. With more than 30 Web3 projects having enrolled for the campaign, Big Demo Day is expected to bring new narrative logic and development opportunities to the Web3 field in Hong Kong and even Asia.
As a member of delegation for Hong Kong's Web3 industry applications, MetaTdex will conduct thorough communication with Hong Kong's politicians and academics, interprete Hong Kong's Web3 policies, discuss the prospects of cooperation between Web3 and financial institutions with local blockchain associations, as well as promote the most cutting-edge scheme of cross-border asset allocation - MetaTdex's Meta-Asset Bridge. Besides, high-quality Web3 projects participating in the conference will also have the opportunity to join the "Global Web3 Acceleration Plan" and "Cloud Acceleration Plan", which are jointly launched by Web3 Hub, Binance and Tencent with a maximum financial and service system support of $100,000.
The Big Demo Day event will last for 4 days. During the event, various well-known organizations and institutions, such as InvestHK, HKVARI, HKBCS, Asia Blockchain Society, Asia Meta Alliance, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Binance, OKX, Kucoin and Bybit, will gather together to discuss some popular Web3 topics:
- Visit InvestHK to learn more about its all-round services provided for companies operating in Hong Kong. (March 1)
- Web3 regulation and license application seminar. MetaTdex will discuss the Web3 regulatory direction with HKVARI, Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of Hong Kong and some other institutional guests. (March 1)
- Visit Hong Kong Science Park and Hong Kong Cyberport, learn about the latest start-up and application support policies of the Web3 industry, and have in-depth communication with famous enterprises. (March 2)
- Well-known enterprise representative symposiums held by HKBCS, Asia Blockchain Society, Asia Meta Alliance and some other associations. (March 3)
- Visited the Hong Kong Monetary Authority or the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. MetaTdex will discuss the cooperation prospects between Web3 and financial institutions with Fusion Bank, ZA Bank, CCB International, CSOP ETF (the first Ethereum ETF in Hong Kong), Binance, OKX, Kucoin, Bybit, and more. (March 3)
- MetaTdex will share the MetaTdex Meta-Asset Bridge, a New Asset Allocation Scheme for Global Users. (March 4)
Yang Jingran, Vice President of Capital Operations at MetaTdex, said, "The Meta-Asset Bridge will realize the interconnectivity between tokens and traditional capital market assets, allowing the smooth circulation of Web 3.0 assets in Web 2.0 and traditional capital markets (stock). MetaTdex is now in the process of Hong Kong listing, which is expected to be completed within months. As for the implementation path of meta-asset bridge and its financial value, MetaTdex will give a further share at the Big Demo Day."
Crypto Investor
In addition to MeteTdex, Big Demo Day also plans to invite multiple VC institutions such as Binance, Bybit, OKX, Kucoin and Huobi. With more than 30 Web3 projects having enrolled for the campaign, Big Demo Day is expected to bring new narrative logic and development opportunities to the Web3 field in Hong Kong and even Asia.
As a member of delegation for Hong Kong's Web3 industry applications, MetaTdex will conduct thorough communication with Hong Kong's politicians and academics, interprete Hong Kong's Web3 policies, discuss the prospects of cooperation between Web3 and financial institutions with local blockchain associations, as well as promote the most cutting-edge scheme of cross-border asset allocation - MetaTdex's Meta-Asset Bridge. Besides, high-quality Web3 projects participating in the conference will also have the opportunity to join the "Global Web3 Acceleration Plan" and "Cloud Acceleration Plan", which are jointly launched by Web3 Hub, Binance and Tencent with a maximum financial and service system support of $100,000.
The Big Demo Day event will last for 4 days. During the event, various well-known organizations and institutions, such as InvestHK, HKVARI, HKBCS, Asia Blockchain Society, Asia Meta Alliance, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Binance, OKX, Kucoin and Bybit, will gather together to discuss some popular Web3 topics:
- Visit InvestHK to learn more about its all-round services provided for companies operating in Hong Kong. (March 1)
- Web3 regulation and license application seminar. MetaTdex will discuss the Web3 regulatory direction with HKVARI, Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of Hong Kong and some other institutional guests. (March 1)
- Visit Hong Kong Science Park and Hong Kong Cyberport, learn about the latest start-up and application support policies of the Web3 industry, and have in-depth communication with famous enterprises. (March 2)
- Well-known enterprise representative symposiums held by HKBCS, Asia Blockchain Society, Asia Meta Alliance and some other associations. (March 3)
- Visited the Hong Kong Monetary Authority or the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. MetaTdex will discuss the cooperation prospects between Web3 and financial institutions with Fusion Bank, ZA Bank, CCB International, CSOP ETF (the first Ethereum ETF in Hong Kong), Binance, OKX, Kucoin, Bybit, and more. (March 3)
- MetaTdex will share the MetaTdex Meta-Asset Bridge, a New Asset Allocation Scheme for Global Users. (March 4)
Yang Jingran, Vice President of Capital Operations at MetaTdex, said, "The Meta-Asset Bridge will realize the interconnectivity between tokens and traditional capital market assets, allowing the smooth circulation of Web 3.0 assets in Web 2.0 and traditional capital markets (stock). MetaTdex is now in the process of Hong Kong listing, which is expected to be completed within months. As for the implementation path of meta-asset bridge and its financial value, MetaTdex will give a further share at the Big Demo Day."
Crypto Investor
MetaTdex
pr@metatdex.com
Visit us on social media:
Other