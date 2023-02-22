Smoke Grenade Market Expected to Reach US$ 670.9 Million by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 5.3%
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global smoke grenade market size reached US$ 485.6 Million in 2022.UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Smoke Grenade Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global smoke grenade market size reached US$ 485.6 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 670.9 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
A smoke grenade produces a lot of smoke after an explosion and is available in various shapes and sizes with different levels of smoke and duration. It comprises a cylindrical body filled with a smoke composition, which is ignited by the next generation of a fly-off lever igniter. It is designed for outdoor usage to control the crowd with a high-volume continuous burn that expels its payload through gas ports located on the top of the canister. It is used as ground-to-air signaling devices, target or landing zone marking devices, or as screening devices for unit movements.
Smoke Grenade Market Trends:
At present, the increasing demand for smoke grenades in the military and defense industry to disrupt enemy formations, provide cover for troops during an assault, and mark targets for artillery or bombing represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market. In addition, the escalating demand for smoke grenades in different games, firework displays, and celebrations is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Moreover, the increasing demand for colored smoke grenades, as they are used in photography and decoration, is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, key players are introducing eco-friendly and handheld multi-shot grenade launchers, which is bolstering the growth of the market.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Product Insights
Burst Smoke Grenade
Wire Pull Smoke Grenade
Micro Smoke Grenade
Others
Application Insights
Signaling
Screening and Obscuring
Riot Control
Others
End User Insights
Military and Defense
Law Enforcement
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
3rd Light Ltd.
Centanex Ltd.
Combined Systems Inc.
Daekwang Chemical Co. Ltd.
Defense Technology LLC (Safariland LLC)
Nammo AS
Nonlethal Technologies Inc.
Rheinmetall AG
Sport Smoke LLC
