Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,940 in the last 365 days.

Smoke Grenade Market Expected to Reach US$ 670.9 Million by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 5.3%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global smoke grenade market size reached US$ 485.6 Million in 2022.

UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Smoke Grenade Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global smoke grenade market size reached US$ 485.6 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 670.9 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

A smoke grenade produces a lot of smoke after an explosion and is available in various shapes and sizes with different levels of smoke and duration. It comprises a cylindrical body filled with a smoke composition, which is ignited by the next generation of a fly-off lever igniter. It is designed for outdoor usage to control the crowd with a high-volume continuous burn that expels its payload through gas ports located on the top of the canister. It is used as ground-to-air signaling devices, target or landing zone marking devices, or as screening devices for unit movements.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smoke-grenade-market/requestsample

Smoke Grenade Market Trends:

At present, the increasing demand for smoke grenades in the military and defense industry to disrupt enemy formations, provide cover for troops during an assault, and mark targets for artillery or bombing represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market. In addition, the escalating demand for smoke grenades in different games, firework displays, and celebrations is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Moreover, the increasing demand for colored smoke grenades, as they are used in photography and decoration, is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, key players are introducing eco-friendly and handheld multi-shot grenade launchers, which is bolstering the growth of the market.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Insights

Burst Smoke Grenade
Wire Pull Smoke Grenade
Micro Smoke Grenade
Others


Application Insights

Signaling
Screening and Obscuring
Riot Control
Others

End User Insights

Military and Defense
Law Enforcement
Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

3rd Light Ltd.
Centanex Ltd.
Combined Systems Inc.
Daekwang Chemical Co. Ltd.
Defense Technology LLC (Safariland LLC)
Nammo AS
Nonlethal Technologies Inc.
Rheinmetall AG
Sport Smoke LLC

Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6886&flag=C

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports By IMARC Group

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/600737581/test-and-measurement-equipment-market-2022-industry-size-by-global-major-companies-profile-competitive-landscape-2027

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/08/ab28608347/business-process-management-market-2022-27-trends-size-industry-growth-and-forecast

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/08/ab28630921/railway-system-market-size-to-surpass-us-34-4-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-4-78

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/08/ab28710856/autonomous-vehicle-market-size-to-surpass-us-297-3-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-38-4

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/10/ab29162203/reflective-material-market-report-2022-27-size-share-demand-growth-and-analysis

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/10/ab29162218/debt-collection-software-market-reach-us-6-8-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-11-6

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Anand Ranjan
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Smoke Grenade Market Expected to Reach US$ 670.9 Million by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 5.3%

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.