MetaTdex's Roadmap to Hong Kong Stock Market via Crypto-Stock Bridge Interoperability

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, MetaTdex released "MetaTdex's Roadmap for Entering the Hong Kong stock Market", planning to realize the Hong Kong stock market listing through the "Meta-Asset Bridge". The roadmap covers several elements such as meta-asset bridge, crypto-stock interoperability, platform valuation, Web 3.0 broker DAO, and estimated time of listing.

Early August 2022: MetaTdex operation center moved from Turkey to Dubai；

Mid-August 2022: MetaTdex closed the A1 round of strategic financing led by China Bridge Capital, reaching a valuation of $30 million;

September 2022: MetaTdex CEO creatively put forward the idea of "meta-asset bridge", aiming to build a global and diversified investment channel;

October 2022: Following the strategy of "crypto-stock interoperability", MetaTdex proposed the concept of meta-asset bridge and finalized the interoperability strategy between Web 3.0 and stock market;
Early November 2022: MetaTdex established the goal of going public in Hong Kong, enabling the strategy of crypto-stock interoperability with its own stock;

November 15, 2022: MetaTdex entered the top 10 in global DEX rankings for the first time;
December 8, 2023: MetaTdex CEO attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Pando's blockchain-based ETF in Hong Kong, China;
December 20, 2022:
MetaTdex's global launch conference for “Web 3.0 Brokerage DAO” (Dubai) was held, initiatively creating the DAO incentive model of "Token + stock";
December 21, 2022: MetaTdex's meta-asset bridge product was released;
December 23, 2022: With a $700,000 strategic investment from Block Global, MetaTdex reached a valuation of $70 million;
January 2, 2023: MetaTdex became the first DEX to obtain a DMCC trading license in Dubai, setting a benchmark for DEX compliance;
January 9, 2023: MetaTdex and DAO members arrived in Thailand, Malaysia and some other Southeast Asian markets for preaching;
February 9, 2023: the "Meta-Asset Bridge" product was renamed "TT-Stock" to accelerate the distribution of Hong Kong listing benefits;
February 15, 2023: Web 3.0 Broker DAO started a new round of reformation to realize the interoperability between NFT and industry participants.
……
May 2023: MetaTdex is expected to go public in Hong Kong;
Mid-2023: MetaTdex will launch a trading pair between stablecoin and MetaTdex stock;
End of 2023: More superior stocks will be listed and traded on MetaTdex.

MetaTdex will be listed in Hong Kong, China through asset reorganization, realizing the exchange of tokens and self-owned stock, starting the ecological construction of the meta-asset bridge. In the process of MetaTdex listing, Web 3.0 Broker DAO members can get both token and stock incentives via the "TT-Stock" product.

Proposed by MetaTdex, the "meta-asset bridge" is a brand new concept for many people. The following content will give a brief introduction to the concept of "meta-asset bridge", thus helping the crypto community better understand the practical significance of Metatdex's entry into the Hong Kong stock market.

Meta-Asset Bridge — Liquidity Solution for Crypto Market

1 . Bridge
Bridge, also called token bridge, refers to the bridge between tokens. It is created to solve the on-chain swap problem of tokens from different public blockchains.

The cross-chain subjects of a bridge are assets on the surface but messages in essence. The bridge technology mainly relies on smart contracts, which realize the transfer-in equivalent casting and transfer-out synchronous destruction. From this perspective, the target of a bridge is to transmit "messages" between different public blockchains.

2 . Meta-Asset Bridge

The Meta-Asset Bridge of MetaTdex is an integration of different forms of assets (e.g. stocks and cryptocurrencies). Aggregating multi-dimensional asset investments on the same platform (DEX), MetaTdex's Meta-Asset Bridge provides users with a Real World Asset (RWA) allocation solution to the interoperability between tokens and traditional market assets. This allows Web 2.0 assets to circulate in the Web 3.0 world.

3 . Application Scenario of Meta-Asset Bridge: Crypto-Stock Interoperability

There are three steps to achieve crypto-stock interoperability. First, tokenize the stock; second, open trading pairs between stablecoins (such as USDT) and stocks; third, open more trading pairs so that the tokens and stocks can swap directly.

The values of crypto-stock interoperability are as following:

- Function: Barrier-free exchange between stocks and crypto assets and between different stocks.
- Asset: Web 3.0 users can reap stock benefits, and investors can reap crypto benefits.
- Society: Provide a reliable and efficient method for users to carry out foreign asset investments.
- Market: Provide motivation for liquidity in a single capital market (e.g. Hong Kong stock market).
The Hong Kong listing of MetaTdex will set a benchmark for RWA in the industry. With the consistent enrichment of crypto-stock matrix, MetaTdex will be committed to meeting users' needs for asset allocation across borders and financial forms, realizing the goal of "leading users to touch a bigger world".

