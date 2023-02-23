Adamson Ahdoot, A Full-Service Law Firm, Handles Wrongful Death Claims in Los Angeles
Losing a loved one due to someone else’s negligence is incredibly stressful. Here’s how Adamson Ahdoot can help you with your wrongful death claim.
Adamson Ahdoot is a full-service boutique firm headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices throughout California. With decades of combined legal experience, our team of premier attorneys skillfully handles personal injury and accident cases from pre-litigation through trial.
What is a Claim for “Wrongful Death”?
A wrongful death claim is filed when someone dies due to another person's intentional misconduct or negligence. It concerns car accidents, work-related incidents, or medical malpractice cases where a health professional failed to diagnose or treat a patient’s condition properly.
In California, the deceased's surviving family can receive compensation for financial and non-economic damages such as pain and suffering. The state acknowledges the right of the victim’s family to receive financial support for funeral expenses, medical bills, and lost wages.
However, evidence and expert testimony must support a wrongful death case. If the death was due to medical malpractice, the victim’s surviving family must also provide an expert opinion from a physician to prove the cause of wrongful death.
What Does a Wrongful Death Lawyer Do?
Wrongful death lawyers file a claim against the negligent party and help negotiate a settlement on behalf of their client. They will legally represent their client in court if the case is not settled. Experienced wrongful death lawyers have the expertise to represent their clients best–from filing the initial paperwork to building a case around the evidence presented.
Wrongful death lawsuits are quite complex, but the attorneys at Adamson Ahdoot can walk you through the wrongful death claim procedure and relieve some of the stress involved with the process. Our team of qualified lawyers will sort through the facts and evidence to build a strong case for you.
Wrongful Death Claim: Survival Action vs Consortium Claim
There are two types of wrongful death claims–survival action and consortium claim. If the victim of wrongful death did not die immediately, a survival action considers the damages incurred before their death and seeks financial support for loss of wages and medical bills, among other factors.
A consortium claim is awarded to the surviving spouse as compensation for the loss of intimate support, such as the loss of companionship, sexual relations, and affection from the deceased husband or wife.
Who Can Bring a Wrongful Death Claim?
In California, only the designated survivors or a personal representative of the decedents can file for a claim. The surviving family members, such as the spouse and children, are the first priority. The next claimants are parents, brothers and sisters, or grandparents.
In California, the bereaved family of the deceased may receive the sum awarded. If no immediate family members exist, a minor who resided in the deceased home for the previous 180 days can claim financial support.
Why Adamson Ahdoot Should Represent You in a Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Our team of knowledgeable and highly competent lawyers is ready to help you understand and navigate the complex legal process. At Adamson Ahdoot, we have the expertise and experience needed to ensure you get the proper representation and compensation you deserve.
While no amount of money can bring back your deceased loved one, it can help ease the stress and financial burden of your loved one’s sudden death. Call us at (800) 310-1606 today to schedule your free consultation with a premier injury attorney.
