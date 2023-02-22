Wheat Flour Market Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2023-2028
The Wheat Flour Market is expected to reach US$ 305.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2023-2028.ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, The global wheat flour market size reached US$ 241.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 305.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2023-2028.
Wheat flour represents the fine powder that is generally obtained by milling or grinding of the whole grain of wheat. It usually forms a viscoelastic dough upon mixing with water, which is further processed for preparing a variety of dishes. Wheat flour contains gluten protein that provides strength and elasticity to the dough and texture to baked products. It is a rich source of carbohydrates, fiber, and proteins with high concentrations of several vitamins and minerals, such as copper, folate, selenium, manganese, phosphorus, etc. Consequently, wheat flour assists in boosting immunity, regulating blood cholesterol levels, improving metabolism, etc. As such, it is extensively utilized in the preparation of cakes, pancakes, bread, pastries, noodles, pasta, chapatti, etc.
Wheat Flour Market Trends:
The rising consumer health consciousness, on account of the growing incidences of chronic diseases, is primarily driving the wheat flour market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of bioplastics, changing dietary patterns of individuals, and the inflating need for sustainable development are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for bakery products and the increasing utilization of fortified flour with improved fiber content are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, wheat flour is also utilized in the production of paper, shampoos, conditioners, adhesives, etc., which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, continuous technological advancements have led to the development of nanotechnology in wheat farming, thereby propelling the market growth. Furthermore, extensive R&D activities by leading manufacturers and the expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry are anticipated to fuel the wheat flour market over the forecasted period.
Wheat Flour Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the wheat flour market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Wudeli Flour Mill Group
• Ardent Mills LLC
• Archer Daniels Midland Company
• General Mills
• Allied Pinnacle Pty Limited
• Manildra Milling Pvt Ltd
• Acarsan Flour
• Korfez Flour Mills
• George Weston Foods Limited
• Hodgson Mill, Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the wheat flour market on the basis of type, end-use, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Type:
• All-Purpose Flour
• Semolina Flour
• Whole-Wheat Flour
• Fine Wheat Flour
• Bread Flour
• Other
Breakup by End-Use:
• Food Use
• Feed Use
• Bio-Fuel
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Independent Retailers
• Convenience Stores
• Specialty Stores
• Online
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)
• Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, South Africa and Others)
This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
