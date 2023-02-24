Nominations for the 3rd Nikkei Asia Award Now Open
Nikkei Inc. announced that nominations for the 3rd Nikkei Asia Award will be accepted from February 22, 2023.TOKYO, JAPAN, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikkei Inc., Japan’s largest media group and publisher, announced that nominations for the 3rd Nikkei Asia Award will be accepted from February 22, 2023.
Nominations for candidates will be accepted on the official Nikkei Asia Award website until Monday, June 12, 2023. You may submit your nomination in either Japanese or English using the nomination form on the website. Please note that self-nominations are not accepted. We look forward to receiving your nominations.
Official Nikkei Asia Award webpage: https://www.nikkeiasiaaward.org/
■About the Nikkei Asia Award
The Nikkei Asia Award is an award project established by Nikkei in May 2021 to promote the transformation of Asia and the world and to support the realization of a free and prosperous economic society. The award recognizes individuals or groups, selecting leaders in "innovation originating in Asia" from an "Asian perspective" based on diverse values. Selection is conducted once each year for fields such as business, research, technological development and social/artistic activities. An individual or a group is chosen as the winner annually. The prize is five million yen.
“Innovation from Asia” involves any novel and innovative activities that are started in Asia and led by people from and living*1 in Asia*2, creating a free and prosperous society by revitalizing the region and improving lives.
*1: For the Nikkei Asia Award, the following regions are referred to as "Asia":
・ East Asia (Korean Peninsula, China, etc.)
・ Southeast Asia (ASEAN member countries, etc.)
・ Southwest Asia (Indian subcontinental countries)
・ Independent nations in the Asia-Pacific region
*2: Japanese individuals and groups consisting only of Japanese citizens will be excluded.
■About the Advisory Board
In order to reflect the diversity of perspectives in Asia, Nikkei has established the Advisory Board for the Nikkei Asia Award. The group consists of ten experts from Asian countries, including Japan. Nikkei appoints experts from nations and regions with shared values such as democracy, liberalism and market economy.
■Advisory Board Members
▶Chairman:
・Fujio Mitarai（Chairman & CEO of Canon Inc.）
▶Members:
・Brahma Chellaney（Professor, Strategic Studies at the Center for Policy Research in New Delhi）
・Chung Un Chan（Former Prime Minister, Republic of Korea）
・Kayoko Hayashi（President, Tokyo University of Foreign Studies）
・Masami Iijima（Counselor, Mitsui & Co., Ltd.）
・Tetsuo Kitani（Professor/Chair of Innovation Management Science (IMS) Lab,
Office of Society-Academy Collaboration for Innovation, Kyoto University ）
・Shinichi Kitaoka（Special Advisor to the President〈former President〉,
Japan International Cooperation Agency〈JICA〉）
・Takehiko Nakao（Chairman of the Institute, Mizuho Research & Technologies, Ltd.）
・Soh Wai Lin, Christina（Dean, College of Business 〈Nanyang Business School〉,
Nanyang Technological University）
・Somkiat Tangkitvanich（President, Thailand Development Research Institute 〈TDRI〉）
*Members are listed in alphabetical order.
■Past Winners
▶2021 Awardee: Shiok Meats, Singapore
Shiok Meats, a Singapore-based food tech company developing cultured crustacean meat, was the first recipient of the award. The company is working to commercialize cultured meat by developing a technology that takes cells from crustaceans, essential ingredients in Asian cuisine, and cultures them
in a liquid containing amino acids, proteins and other nutrients for four to six weeks to produce minced meat. They were highly evaluated for their efforts to solve food problems and at the same time to resolve issues such as overfishing of natural fisheries and logging for the construction of aquaculture farms.
Shiok Meats was founded by two stem cell researchers who met as colleagues at Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (ASTAR). “Shiok” is a word widely used in Singapore and means "delicious.”
Photo: Shiok Meats co-founders CEO Sandhya Sriram (left) and CTO Ling Ka Yi (right)
▶2022 Awardee: Saathi, India
An Indian startup, Saathi, won the 2022 Nikkei Asia Award for its unique technology and potential benefit to society. Saathi now produces sanitary napkins from locally sourced banana and bamboo fibers as well as other natural materials. The company was also recognized for its business development that is working on solving one of the most pressing global issues in the field of reproductive health – the popularization
of sanitary products. It was also honored for its awareness of the circular economy and health impacts, in line with the principles of the United Nations SDGs.
"Saathi," founded by Kristin Kagetsu from the U.S. and Tarun Bothra, means "companion" in Hindi. It is meant to be a partner that supports Indian women through the manufacture of sanitary napkins.
Photo: Saathi co-founders CEO Kristin Kagetsu (left) and CTO Tarun Bothra (right)
■Winner Selection Schedule
An open call for nominations is made on the official website once each year.
・ Nominations for the 3rd Nikkei Asia Award are now open until Monday, June 12, 2023.
・ The winners will be announced in December every year.
