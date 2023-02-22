Discover Solutions to Save Our Planet at the "Global Crisis. There is a Way Out" International Forum on April 22, 2023

Global Crisis. There is a Way Out. Participants of the conference emphasized that people must know the truth that in the coming decades all of humanity may be swept away by cataclysms unless the entire humanity undertakes joint efforts to overcome this enemy. Global Crisis. Our Survival is in Unity | International Online Forum Aired on November 12, 2022 At the conference, there was an appeal to climate scientists who defend the anthropogenic factor, to step over their pridefulness and talk about the real causes of climate change. ELIZAVETA KHROMOVA MS, Geologist and geophysicist

The "Global Crisis. There is a Way Out" international online forum on April 22, 2023 will present the events that will occur on our planet before 2036.

To our regret, over 27 years of research, we have never made a single mistake in our forecasts. Currently, every passing day only confirms the accuracy of our mathematical model. ” — Creative Society Scientific Community

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Global Crisis. There is a Way Out " International Online Forum on April 22, 2023, to Discuss Solutions to Impending Global Problems.The world is facing a devastating reality, one that has the potential to completely destroy our planet, yet most people are unaware of the looming danger. A group of independent volunteers, scientists, and researchers from 180 countries have been studying the issue for 27 years and have developed an interdisciplinary approach that no other institution or organization in the world is able to perform.On November 12th, 2022, the international online forum " Global Crisis. Our Survival Is In Unity " was held, where a shocking climate forecast was presented. The report, obtained by means of their mathematical model, revealed the exact date of our planet's demise and the natural disasters that will cause it. The climate report is a result of hard work by a tremendous number of volunteers: scientists, experts, and independent researchers.The "Global Crisis. There is a Way Out" international online forum, to be held on April 22, 2023, at 15:00 GMT, will present the events that will occur on our planet before 2036 and discuss why the planet's demise is not the most terrible thing humanity will have to face. The forum aims to raise awareness and provide solutions to prevent catastrophic events from happening. Provide mutually-beneficial solutions for all problems at once.In order to take advantage of the opportunity to save humanity, all people need to learn about it. The future depends on everyone's choice.The international online forum "Global Crisis. There is a Way Out" is open to everyone, and will be available in 150 languages. The event is organized by the CREATIVE SOCIETY international project, which aims to build a society based on the principles of humaneness, equality, and justice.Join the international online forum on April 22nd, 2023, and spread the word about it on all platforms and social media. We can still change the course of events, but time is running out.For more information, please visit https://creativesociety.com or email info@creativesociety.com.#CreativeSociety #GlobalCrisis #ThereIsaWayOut

Global Crisis. There is a Way Out | International Online Forum. April 22, 2023