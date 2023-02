Toxoplasmosis Treatment Market Size to Exceed USD 1.09 Billion by 2031 | CAGR of 4.8%

Toxoplasmosis Treatment Market Size

Increase in awareness about foodborne illness, surge in government support for healthcare infrastructure, drive the growth of the market.

PUNE, MAHARSHTRA, INDIA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Toxoplasmosis Treatment Market Size was Valued at USD 683.1 million in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 1.09 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Toxoplasmosis disease is a transmitted disease, which is transferred from animal to human, or mother to child during pregnancy, and can spread through cat feces or contaminated food. It is caused by a single-celled parasite known as Toxoplasma gondii, which is a protozoan parasite that infects most species of warm-blooded animals, including humans, and causes the disease toxoplasmosis.

Toxoplasmosis treatment includes inhibitors of dihydrofolate reductase (DHFR) (pyrimethamine and trimethoprim), and dihydropteroate synthetase (sulfonamides, such as sulfadiazine, sulfamethoxazole, and sulfadoxine), which block the folic acid synthesis. This treatment is used in patients who are suffering from parasitic infection (toxoplasmosis disease) and mostly it is used in pregnant women and infants.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐“๐จ๐ฑ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ฆ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ: -

โ€ข Alvogen

โ€ข Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

โ€ข Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

โ€ข Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC

โ€ข Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd.

โ€ข Oakrum Pharma

โ€ข Kaiser Permanente

โ€ข Zorish Healthcare Private Limited

โ€ข Omicron pharmaceuticals

โ€ข Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP

๐“๐จ๐ฑ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ฆ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐๐จ๐ง๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ :

Based on type, the acquired toxoplasmosis segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global toxoplasmosis treatment market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to rise in prevalence of acquired toxoplasmosis caused due to accidental consumption of oocysts. However, the congenital toxoplasmosis segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing increase in cases of congenital toxoplasmosis.

Based on route of administration, the oral segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global toxoplasmosis treatment market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to advantages associated with oral route such as more pre-determined doses, convenience, patient self-administration, and easy to administer.

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to around half of the global toxoplasmosis treatment market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to large number of patient visits to the hospital pharmacies. However, the online providers segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in digitalization around the globe.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global toxoplasmosis treatment market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to rise in cases of parasitic infection cause the toxoplasmosis disease. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in spending capabilities, owing to rise in awareness programs for toxoplasmosis disease.

๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐“๐จ๐ฑ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ฆ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ?

Increase in awareness about foodborne illness, surge in government support for healthcare infrastructure, rise in parasitic infection, and upsurge in use of daraprim drug for the treatment of toxoplasmosis infections drive the growth of the global toxoplasmosis treatment market. However, side effects toxoplasmosis drugs such as toxic epidermal necrolysis, erythema multiforme, and hyperphenylalaninemina hinder the market growth. Moreover, rise in product launches for the treatment of toxoplasmosis disease is projected to provide the beneficial opportunities for toxoplasmosis treatment market growth.

By Region Outlook

โ€ข North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

โ€ข Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

โ€ข Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

โ€ข LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

