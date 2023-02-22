Braxton Brings His Lyrical Genius to The Orpheum In Tampa, Performing His Sumptuous Verses For His Devotees
With sublime rhythms and intelligent lyrics, Braxton has cracked the code for fans seeking a wiser musical adventure.
It feels good to be in this place as an artist. Creating the music I want to create and articulating things I mandate of myself. As an artist that's magical, and as a human, it is liberating.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Sunday, February 26 arrives, hip-hop fans are in for a rapture. Emerging artist Braxton stages his lyrical genius at The Orpheum Theater in Tampa, performing lavish beats and sumptuous verses for his devotees.
— Braxton
Following his seminal EP, 'Black August', and album 'For The Love of the Game', Braxton's recent release, Paranoia, dropped in late 2022 and has gained traction on all streaming platforms. With sublime rhythms and intelligent lyrics, Braxton has cracked the code for fans seeking a wiser musical adventure.
“Paranoia, although inspired by real circumstances in my life, is artistically an homage to the Geto Boys ‘Mind Playin Tricks on Me’," reflects Braxton. "Really, it’s for anyone who’s experienced betrayal, and consequently, has learned to question the motives of everyone they meet.“
The Orpheum Theater in Tampa, Florida continues to showcase exceptional local and regional talent, as it has for over two decades. Formerly located in the Historic Ybor City entertainment district of Tampa, Florida. The Orpheum has now taken up residence in North Tampa. Minutes away from the University of South Florida.
Now Braxton will grace The Orpheum stage, bringing his signature sound to the savvy Tampa music scene.
“This is my introduction to the world. I am looking forward to making an impression," says Braxton. "Tampa is my new home, so I definitely want to contribute to its artistic culture."
Where:
The Orpheum
14802 North Nebraska Avenue
Tampa, FL 33613
When:
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Show starts at 7:00 pm
Tickets:
$13
Misc:
All Ages & Bar w/ID
