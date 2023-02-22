February 2023 DFPI Consumer Connection

Student Loan Debt: A Disproportionate Burden on Black and Latino Borrowers Black and Latino families suffer disproportionately from the weight of student debt when compared to students of other races and ethnicities. Hear insights from Celina Damian, the California Student Loan Servicing Ombudsperson, on her own experience and how she builds on it to help student borrowers navigate it. Protect Your Heart and Your Wallet from Romance Scams Valentine's Day is a popular holiday for expressing love and affection, but it's also a prime time for scammers looking to take advantage of unsuspecting victims. Learn about the red flags of romance scams and how to protect yourself. Read more... Medical Debt Collection – Know Your Rights & Medical Debt Before paying a debt collector with possible fake claims or paying expensive penalties, it’s crucial to get informed about debt collection laws and options. If you are a California consumer with a medical bill sent to a debt collector, learn more about your rights. Read more... Click here for more programs and events. Build, Maintain, & Repair Credit Webinar 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. VIRTUAL EVENT Crypto Assets: The DFPI has joined a multi-state securities investigation against crypto asset platform Nexo Capital Inc. for offering unlicensed securities in California and negotiated a $22.5 million settlement agreement.

The DFPI has joined a multi-state securities investigation against crypto asset platform Nexo Capital Inc. for offering unlicensed securities in California and negotiated a $22.5 million settlement agreement. Unlicensed Debt Collectors: The DFPI announced enforcement actions against 5 debt collectors for unlicensed activity. Consumers are advised to ask questions and be cautious of fake debt collectors.

announced enforcement actions against 5 debt collectors for unlicensed activity. Consumers are advised to ask questions and be cautious of fake debt collectors. Consumer Webpage: The DFPI has launched a new online consumer resources webpage to provide valuable financial education resources, consumer events, and information.

The DFPI has launched a new online consumer resources webpage to provide valuable financial education resources, consumer events, and information. BCSH’s 2022 End of the Year Report: The report, covering the successes of the DFPI and 11 other departments, agencies, and boards, is now available online. CONSUMER ALERTS On Jan. 20 and Feb. 1 , the DFPI issued consumer alerts warning about imposter websites that fraudulently claim their licensing or professional credentials.

On Jan. 26 , the DFPI issued a consumer alert warning investors to beware of online advice about creating your own “private bank” in the State of California.

CLOTHILDE V. HEWLETT

Commissioner of Financial Protection and Innovation