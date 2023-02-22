Manor Group and Unicorn Hospitality Announce Strategic Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- Manor Group, a Singapore-based real estate investment and hospitality development company, announces a strategic partnership with Unicorn Hospitality, a leading hospitality management company headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.
The partnership strategically aligns both companies by combining the strength of Manor Group in property development, with Unicorn Hospitality’s dedicated focus and expertise in hospitality management. The alliance is part of Manor Group’s growth strategy to accelerate the expansion of its hospitality portfolio.
“We are excited to evolve our long-time partnership with Unicorn Hospitality, it aligns our core strengths for long-term development. We are convinced that this collaboration will bring compelling value for both companies”. Said John Lim, CEO of Manor Group. Mr Lim added, “We have several projects in the pipeline, we believe the partnership with Unicorn Hospitality would pave the way for our future developments.”
“Manor Group has a proven track record of successful hotel developments and project delivery, we are confident that this partnership will bring the best of both companies to drive the success of our businesses further.” Said Yann Gouriou, CEO of Unicorn Hospitality.
This strategic collaboration is expected to focus on projects in North and Southeast Asia.
About Manor Group
Manor Group is a Singapore-based boutique real estate investment and development company that has evolved from focusing on residential projects to being predominantly involved in the hospitality and F&B segments. The Group has built up its diversified portfolio in hospitality and F&B services in Asia and has successfully designed, developed, and refurbished award-winning luxury boutique hotels. For more information, please visit http://manor.asia/
About Unicorn Hospitality
Unicorn Hospitality is a leading hospitality management and consulting company focusing primarily on acquiring, conceptualising and developing hotels, specialising in independent, boutique, bespoke and lifestyle hotels. Unicorn Hospitality operates and provides strategic consulting and management solutions for hotels and resorts in Cambodia, Maldives, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam. For more information, please visit https://www.unicornh.com/
Helen Kok
