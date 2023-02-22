Ohio train derailment sparks vital advice from Nevada’s Rail Auxiliary Team

Train Safety is our Top Priority RAT Pack Volunteers in Nevada

Railroad Safety Volunteers Share Advice on Train Derailment

The Ohio incident shows that organizations like ours are needed more than ever. It can save lives.” — Rich Gent

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rail Auxiliary Team would like to offer some life-saving advice following the recent train derailment in Ohio.

While the cause of the Ohio train derailment is still under investigation there are some lessons to be learned and some actions that a knowledgeable community member could have taken. Videos of the train that derailed showed what appeared to be sparks originating from a rail car, an obvious sign that something is wrong. Rich Gent, founder and Chief of Operations for the Rail Auxiliary Team, says that any observer who notices something wrong can report this directly the railroad, but the lack of knowledge about what constitutes a railroad emergency and what to do about it make these reports very rare. One report about sparks in the Ohio derailment might have made the difference. So what is an emergency and how do you report it? According to a major railroad website, rail emergencies include safety concerns, vehicles stopped on railroad tracks, hazardous material releases, criminal activity in progress, fires, and other incidents requiring emergency response.

It is important to call 911, of course, but it is more important to notify the railroad first, if possible, and, then call 911. All major railroads have emergency phone numbers on their web pages. However, the public normally sees trains at a railroad crossing. In an emergency, the fastest way to reach the railroad is to look for the blue Emergency Notification System (ENS) signs posted at every railroad crossing in the United States. The ENS signs have emergency phone numbers and crossing-identification information which tells the railroad the exact location.

The Rail Auxiliary Team, affectionately known as the RAT Pack, is a group of volunteers in Nevada sponsored by the county sheriff who support the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Citizen Corps. The DHS Citizen Corps mission is to strengthen the collaboration between government and community leaders from all sectors to encourage citizens’ preparedness through education, training, and volunteer service to make communities safer, stronger, and better prepared to respond to all hazards and threats. Building on these core missions, the RAT Pack was established to focus on reducing potential rail incidents, suicides, and trespass events throughout Nevada’s extensive railway infrastructure.

The team consists of local military and disabled veterans, retired first responders and law enforcement, tribal members and dedicated community citizens. Those who apply to become RAT Pack members become knowledgeable about saving lives and preventing rail incidents on the tracks. Volunteers are also able to engage in training scenarios in the field, follow-on activities, and monthly refresher courses. The Rail Auxiliary Team currently has over 120 volunteers, every one of whom has a passion for keeping their community safe.

Mr. Gent emphasizes “the more communities out there who are willing to learn about rail safety and work with local law enforcement, the better. The Ohio incident shows that organizations like ours are needed more than ever. That is why we are appealing for more people to join our volunteer group in Nevada, and also appealing to other communities around the country to consider setting up similar organizations. It can save lives.”

