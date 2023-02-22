Virmedex, a Women Led Health Tech Startup, Launches virCPB©: a Video Game for Cardiopulmonary Bypass Training.
Virmedex launches virCPB, a video game for perfusionists. It's designed to help healthcare professionals improve their skills in a virtual environment.
We are very excited about this launch after many years of intense work. It is the culmination of a dream, and I hope that through virCPB ©, we can contribute to the training of perfusionists”BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virmedex, launches its first serious game, virCPB, a training video game for perfusionists, to the global market.
Virmedex, a Barcelona-based health tech company led by women, is launching virCPB ©, the first virtual training video game for perfusionists to the global market. The game is designed to help these healthcare professionals improve their skills and knowledge in a safe and controlled virtual environment.
Perfusion is a critical medical discipline used in heart and lung surgeries to maintain the patient's blood circulation and oxygenation. Training for perfusionists requires a high level of skill and knowledge, and practical experience is crucial to learning. virCPB © is a virtual training tool that allows perfusionists to practice and improve their skills in a realistic environment, without any risks to patients.
"We are very excited about this launch after many years of intense work. It is the culmination of a dream, and I hope that through virCPB ©, we can contribute to the training of perfusionists," says Dani Tost, co-founder and CEO of Virmedex. "Our goal for the future is to continue updating virCPB and adapting it to the needs of our customers, to the specific culture of each institution, hospital, or school. Additionally, we are already starting to develop new games. We have virECMO (another extracorporeal circulation technique) in the early stages of development, as well as other video games/projects in the pipeline."
virCPB © is an easy-to-use video game based on a realistic physiological model that simulates a variety of clinical situations that perfusionists may encounter. Players must make quick and accurate decisions to maintain the patient's blood circulation and oxygenation. The game provides instant and detailed feedback to help perfusionists improve their skills and knowledge.
“virCPB © has changed the way of understanding Extracorporeal Circulation for students who are starting their training” says Maite Mata, perfusion specialist & teacher and head of training for the Spanish Association of Perfusionists. “They learn through trial and error in a safe and fun environment, which shortens the learning time and when they reach the theoretical part, they understand and visualize it much better”.
virCPB © is already available worldwide and can be purchased and played remotely from anywhere with just an internet connection and a computer. The company hopes that the game will be widely used by perfusionists, hospitals, and universities around the world.
Virmedex has opened a financing round to expand its team and expand globally. This next step will allow the startup to develop new products and take its healthcare technology to the next level.
About Virmedex
We are a Barcelona-based company that develops gamified software for specialized training. Games are our passion. We believe that fun is not at odds with excellence. On the contrary, the principles and mechanics of games can increase motivation in all areas of life. Gamified virtual training, based on scientifically validated models, is the educational paradigm of the future.
