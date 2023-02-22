Submit Release
Governor Announces Latest Wave of Appellate Court Nominees

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday continued his push to fill vacancies on California’s appellate courts by filing nominations for justices in three districts. The governor has nominated seven justices in the last three weeks. The governor also appointed eight Superior Court judges, including one each in judge-needy Riverside and San Bernardino counties. 

