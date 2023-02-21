Governor Shapiro Visits East Palestine and Beaver County to Give Update and Hear More from Residents After Norfolk Southern Train Derailment

Governor Shapiro, Governor DeWine, and U.S. EPA announced enforcement actions to compel Norfolk Southern to complete testing and remediation around the derailment and pay for any remediation work the Commonwealth does as a result of the derailment.

Darlington Township, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro visited East Palestine, Ohio to provide an update on the Norfolk Southern train derailment alongside United States Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Governor Mike DeWine. Gov. Shapiro detailed all of the work his Administration is doing to protect the people of Pennsylvania and the environment, and pledged to work with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Incident Management Teams as they assess and test for environmental and health impacts as part of a sweeping enforcement action to compel Norfolk Southern to conduct and pay for any cleanup actions caused by the derailment.

Gov. Shapiro also visited Darlington Township in Beaver County to meet with residents who received water testing this morning from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Southwest Regional office. The Governor’s top priority is to ensure the health and safety of Pennsylvanians who have been affected by this incident.

“From the beginning of the response to the Norfolk Southern train derailment, my Administration has been coordinating with first responders and emergency management personnel, our partners in Ohio, and the federal government,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “I’ve heard two messages from folks in Beaver County: we need testing and we need accountability. Our Administration is providing independent water testing to all those who want it in close proximity to the derailment site, and we’ll hold Norfolk Southern accountable for any and all impacts to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Last week, Governor Josh Shapiro sent a letter to Norfolk Southern Corporation CEO Alan Shaw expressing serious concerns regarding the company’s management of the February 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio after meeting with Beaver County Commissioners and local elected officials.

Pennsylvania continues to see no concerning air or water quality readings following the train derailment. The Pennsylvania DEP will continue to monitor the safety of Pennsylvania’s air, water, and environment – and ensure Pennsylvanians have the information they need to stay safe in the weeks and months ahead. For more information on DEP’s sampling efforts and other details about the derailment, click here.

