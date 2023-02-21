Dhaval Panchal's "Brand New Guitar" Reel Goes Viral Gets 2 Million Views on Instagram

February 21, 2023 - Dhaval Panchal, American Actor, Fashion Model, and TikTok Star, Instagram reel gets 2 million views.

Mr India Global, Mr India America East Coast, and Mr South Asian USA, Dhaval Panchal take on Lil Nas X’s hit song Old Town Road TikTok trend makes rounds online.

Posted on April 24, 2022, the reel got over 67K likes in less than three weeks and continues to receive traction, love, and praise online. A London-born star, Dhaval Panchal, has shared the studio with celebs like Josh Hutchison, Jennifer Lawrence, Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Taissa Farmiga, and Clint Eastwood. He has featured in movies such as The Hunger Games, The Internship, Let’s Be Cops, and The Mule and shows like The Homeland, Necessary Roughness, and Single Ladies.

Dhaval Panchal’s Instagram profile is followed by over 530K followers since viral Reel, now he is at over 800K followers and has witnessed a massive rise since the release of his latest reel.

“This is a sign of better things to come. Dhaval loves entertaining people, and it’s great to see him get the exposure he so deserves,” said Dhaval Panchal’s Manager Mike.

An Instagram Blogger and Fashion Model, Dhaval Panchal stepped into the world of entertainment early and got his big break via Barbizon Modeling & Acting School. He was named one of The Most Highly Anticipated Influencers of 2018 by Fox, NBC, and ABC. Dhaval has also modeled for top fashion brands like Express, BBB (Big Baller Brand), and Vitamin Shoppe.

The winner of ABC’s Bachelor Night Award and Star Plus TV People’s Choice Award, Dhaval has created multiple viral Instagram effects with millions of impressions. For more information on Dhaval Panchal and his latest Instagram reels, visit https://www.instagram.com/dhavalpanchal/

