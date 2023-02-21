DevvStream Announces Issuance of Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - DevvStream Holdings Inc. DESG ("DevvStream" or the "Company"), a leading carbon credit investment firm specializing in technology solutions announces that it has granted 850,000 stock options (each an "Option") to certain consultants, pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.80 per Option for a period of ten years and will vest 25% every six months, commencing six months from February 6th, 2023.

DevvStream is a technology-based ESG company that advances the development and monetization of environmental assets, with an initial focus on carbon markets. We work with governments and corporations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals through the implementation of curated green technology projects that generate renewable energy, improve energy efficiencies, eliminate or reduce emissions, and sequester carbon directly from the air-creating carbon credits in the process. This enables us to provide non-dilutive capital directly to our clients while empowering them with field-proven, technology-based solutions to improve their climate impact quickly and simply. To address common issues such as greenwashing and double-counting, all environmental assets created through our projects are managed via a proprietary blockchain-based ESG software platform, designed explicitly to ensure transparency and auditability, with full data provenance, which significantly increases asset value.

DevvStream's business model includes mutual collaboration and partnership with Devvio (www.devv.io), a leading ESG-focused blockchain company; Global Green (www.globalgreen.org), an international nonprofit that helps governments and Fortune 100 companies meet their climate goals; Marmota (www.marmota.ca), a Canada-based JV specializing in environmental asset creation, green project management, emissions mitigation, and sustainable financing for municipal, provincial and federal governments; and United Cities North America (www.unitedcities.io), an affiliate of the United Nations with a focus on building sustainable and net-zero smart cities and communities. For more information, please visit www.devvstream.com.

