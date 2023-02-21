Submit Release
Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel" Ranks #1 in Juvenile Fiction Category on Ingram Spark

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrea Eastman has had a phenomenal year celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Godfather, for which she was the casting director. She also enjoyed the premiere of the Paramount Plus series, The Offer, the making of The Godfather, in which she was portrayed by actress Stephanie Koenig. Adding to the excitement, was the release of "Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel", a heartfelt story based on Andrea Eastman and her dog, Trooper. "Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel" is now making waves in the literary world as it has reached the top spot in the Juvenile Fiction category on Ingram.

This heartfelt story follows the adventures of Andrea Eastman's golden retriever, Trooper, who travels with her to the luxurious Beverly Hills Hotel. The book is written by award-winning author Susan McCauley, and illustrated by the talented Darlee Urbitondo. It features a heartwarming tale of friendship, love, and loyalty, making it a perfect read for children of all ages.

Parents and young readers alike have taken to social media to express their love for the book. The positive feedback has been overwhelming, with many praising the book's engaging characters, stunning illustrations, and unforgettable story.

This is a huge accomplishment for the author and illustrator, and a testament to the impact of their hard work. The book is currently available for purchase in leading bookstores and online retailers.

Get your copy today and join Trooper on his exciting journey at the Beverly Hills Hotel!

