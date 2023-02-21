CarrierCon & Anchors Aweigh at the USS Hornet Museum March 18th-19th 2023
The USS Hornet has 2 big events in mid-March: March 18th is CarrierCon and March 19th is World of Warships Anchors Aweigh
"If you like cosplay, navy videogames, anime, good food, music and more, you don't want to miss CarrierCon and Anchors Aweigh!”ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarrierCon & Anchors Aweigh at the USS Hornet Museum
— Russell Moore
Alameda, CA: The USS Hornet Museum is hosting CarrierCon on March 18th with a bonus event Anchors Aweigh on March 19th.
Saturday March 18th is CarrierCon. The ship will be closed to the general public for this event. If you want to attend you will need to buy a ticket online or at the door. CarrierCon is a convention celebrating cosplay, tabletop gaming, and Western and Japanese media. CarrierCon is an opportunity for people of all ages to share their love of cosplay and pop culture media while supporting the USS Hornet! We will have panels discussing cosplay and videogames (including popular YouTube creators), an artist’s alley, photo tracks, food trucks, live music and much more!
Sunday March 19th is World of Warships Anchors Aweigh. The ship will be open to the public this day but if you want to attend the Anchors Aweigh event in Hangar Bay 3 you will need to buy a ticket online or at the door. World of Warships is a popular online video game where players take the controls of historical ships to fight battles. Anchors Aweigh is an in-person event aboard legendary naval ships (in this case the USS Hornet CV-12) where World of Warships players can talk with members of the World of Warships North America team, meet other players, participate in a question-and-answer panel, tour the ship, and score exclusive swag.
Much more information is available on the USS Hornet Website
What: CarrierCon
When: March 18th and 19th 2023 (10 AM to 5 PM)
Where: 707 West Hornet Ave, Alameda, CA
###
CVS-12
Aircraft Carrier Hornet Foundation preserves and honors the legacy of the USS Hornet CV-12 and its role in naval aviation, the defense of our country, the Apollo Program and the exploration of space. The USS Hornet Museum connects the greatest generation of Americans with future generations, educating and inspiring them to meet their challenges. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the USS Hornet Museum relies on the generosity of individuals to fund our educational programs, restoration projects, create and enhance exhibits and much more. The Museum is not supported in any way by regular grants from city, county, state or federal sources. Through field trips and live-aboard experiences, the USS Hornet Museum offers educational programs focusing on naval history, science and space technology: https://uss-hornet.org/youth-education. A registered state and national historic landmark, the ship is open to the public on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is permanently berthed at 707 W. Hornet Ave., Pier 3 in Alameda, CA. Ample free parking is available across from the pier. The USS Hornet Museum is also a unique, unforgettable venue available for corporate events; trade shows and expos; private parties and big band dances; and TV and film productions. For more information, ticket prices and event planning, visit: www.uss-hornet.org or call (510) 599-4272.
Russell Moore
USS Hornet Museum
+1 510-599-4272
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok