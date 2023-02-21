Four new members have been appointed to BC Transit’s board of directors, joining three continuing members.

The British Columbia Transit Act determines the formation of the board of directors. The members are two elected local government officials, two members of the Victoria Regional Transit Commission and three other individuals appointed by government through an order-in-council.

The following new members have been appointed to the board:

Marianne Alto, mayor of Victoria and member of the Victoria Regional Transit Commission

Maja Tait, mayor of Sooke and member of the Victoria Regional Transit Commission

Paul Horn, mayor of Mission

Gladys Atrill, mayor of Smithers

The following members will remain on the BC Transit’s board of directors:

Catherine Holt, chair

Wendal Milne

Blair Redlin

The BC Transit board of directors is responsible for supervising the management of BC Transit and appointing the chief executive officer.

Quick Facts:

The act requires two of the board members be elected local government officials and two members be part of the Victoria Regional Transit Commission

The board of directors, through the chair, reports to the minister of transportation and infrastructure.

The board is governed according to the Government of B.C.’s best practice guidelines for governing boards of public sector organizations.

Learn More:

To view the British Columbia Transit Act, visit: https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/complete/statreg/00_96038_01

For information about establishing a board for a public-sector organization, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/services-for-government/public-sector-management/public-sector-organizations/establish/board

To follow the work of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure online, visit: https://www.tranbc.ca/