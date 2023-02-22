Skymattix Inc. Officially Certified as a LGBT Business Enterprise by the Canadian Gay & Lesbian Chamber Of Commerce
Skymattix Logo
Certification from Canadian Lesbian & Gay Chamber of Commerce
This designation reinforces what Skymattix has been committed to—helping organizations achieve their sustainability contribution goals through inclusive communication, partnership & outreach.”TORONTO, CANADA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skymattix Inc. is proud to announce its recent designation as Certified LGBTBE Business Enterprise through the Canadian Lesbian & Gay Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC). CGLCC is the business voice of the LGBT community in Canada and serves as the nation’s exclusive certifying body for LGBT-owned and -operated businesses.
— Daniel Holland, Partner and Founder
Skymattix Inc. is now eligible to participate in CGLCC supplier diversity programs with private sector corporations and government agencies nationwide and take advantage of the educational and promotional opportunities offered by CGLCC, and can work to foster business-to-business relationships with other Certified LGBTBE companies.
"It is both an important milestone and a privilege for our agency to be welcomed into the CGLCC family and join the ranks of Canada's most progressive, equality-minded organizations," says Daniel Holland, Partner and Founder. "This official designation reinforces what Skymattix has been committed to since its inception in 2017 — helping organizations achieve their social, economic and environmental sustainability contribution goals through inclusive communication, partnership and high-impact outreach.
About CGLCC
Canada's LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC) is a national non-profit organization representing Canada's 100,000+ 2SLGBTQ+- owned businesses. Its goal is to create positive social change by economically empowering the 2SLGBTQ+ community through entrepreneurship. CGLCC works to create a truly inclusive economy where all 2SLGBTQ+ businesses and entrepreneurs have access and the opportunity to actively participate. CGLCC does that through a network of regional 2SLGBTQ+ Chambers of Commerce and business organizations that support the delivery of national programming to allow Canadian 2SLGBTQ+ businesses to start, to grow, and to succeed.
About Skymattix Inc.
Skymattix is a unique breed of digital media agency based in Toronto, that designs and delivers innovative, ROI-driven marketing and communications services. We serve progressive organizations that want to make an impact — for their businesses and for the markets and communities they serve. Our commitment to our clients, and to each other is putting inclusion, diversity, equity, and access (IDEA) at the center of everything we do. It’s nice to have a ‘territory’ in business — and ours is the most even playing field you’ll find. To a lot of businesses addressing systemic inequities can be difficult. At Skymattix, we embrace that challenge. We don’t just visualize an inclusive economy; we want to be builders of the foundation that the economy sits on.
