Techforce Reveals What Job Seekers Can Expect From a FIFO Chef Job

An exciting and rewarding field, FIFO chef work has many pros and cons for qualified job seekers to consider. Here, leading recruitment agency Techforce reveals everything to know.

Like anything in life, Techforce explains there are pros and cons to FIFO chef jobs. Perth- and Australia-wide, there are plenty of opportunities available for the right candidates, with one of the biggest perks being one full week off work, if the candidate desires. While many local roles might require unpaid overtime, when it comes to chef jobs in mining, all onsite hours are paid.

Techforce points out one of the main benefits includes all flights, meals and accommodation provided while onsite, meaning workers have a great opportunity to save money on living expenses, which is a huge bonus, given the soaring cost of living.

On the downside, FIFO workers tend to miss special dates and events. Spending time working away from family and a support network can take a toll on workers. Techforce highlights the importance of workers taking care of their mental health.

Techforce explains that if a casual FIFO chef doesn't like the site they are working on, once the swing is completed, they can ask not to be sent back to the same site.

While permanent chef position salaries in the mining industry start from around $75,000, casual chefs have the opportunity to work additional hours and longer swings, enabling them to earn much more than an entry-level chef. Techforce says it's important for FIFO workers to ensure they are working for their future by seeking guidance from trusted advisors such as financial planners to ensure their time onsite is leveraged.

