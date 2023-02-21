Submit Release
NEWS

Big website changes coming

February 21, 2023

We’ve heard your feedback and are excited to announce that LDAF has recently started working on a big overhaul of our website. To accomplish this, we have teamed up with digital services agency Ad Hoc, LLC to take a user-centric approach to restructuring our navigation and content.  

This means we will make our design improvements based on what site visitors are looking for and the tasks they are trying to accomplish. Our goal is to make the site more accessible and make it easier for you to find the information you need so you can get on with your day.  

You can help us build a better website by participating in our upcoming surveys and user experience tests.

 

Learn more about our website improvements and survey.

 

