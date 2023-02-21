Submit Release
Silver Viper Minerals Corp. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. VIPR is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Steve Cope will be presenting on March 3rd at 10:10 AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora. The Company currently operates the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project. Silver Viper has 100% ownership of the La Virginia concessions acquired from the most recent operator, Pan American Silver Corp., and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions. Silver Viper is under management provided by the Belcarra Group, which is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

For further information:
Silver Viper Minerals Corp.
Alicia
Manager of Business Development
4036049646
alicia@belcarragroup.com
alicia@belcarragroup.com

