Julia Castelli Lifestyle Management Launches E-Boutique for Luxury Living

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - Julia Castelli of Julia Castelli Lifestyle Management, dubbed the Queen of Diamonds, just launched its glamorous e-boutique that supports artisans from around the world in the jewelry and luxury lifestyle industries. The goal of this boutique is not only to provide its customers with unique, eye-catching products, but also to make luxury items more accessible.

Julia Castelli Lifestyle Management hopes that providing a platform for these designers will connect them with a range of clients, get their names out there, and strengthen their presence in the business world. Julia also wishes to show a different side of her luxury-sourcing skills. The message of the boutique is that although Julia has strong connections to world-renowned fashion and jewelry brands, the boutique places focus on promoting smaller, but very exclusive luxury artisans. Sustainability is also an important part of Julia's product range.

The main items available are necklaces, bracelets, rings, cufflinks, and watches. Limited edition releases of handbags and hats will also be featured. Additionally, those who love jewelry, but are hoping to find a market in which to sell their prized items can list their jewelry under the 'preloved' section of the website. This addition emphasizes the value of purchasing items that have been cherished by their previous owners and offered a new life. This falls part of Julia's mission for sustainable luxury.

Over time, Julia Castelli Lifestyle Management has plans to expand the boutique and its offerings as the Company connects with more promising talent. By next year, the Company hopes to host multiple pop-up boutiques in London, Dubai, and other locations around the world to provide an in-person shopping experience for customers, and also give them the chance to meet creatives behind the collections she is curating. This kind of promotion can be very beneficial for artists hosted on her site. Julia values her customers' desires immensely and says if they can't find an item they're looking for, she can find it for them.

Julia Castelli concluded, "My e-boutique provides a platform for emerging luxury brands and is a virtual showcase to my affluent clients and the world. It is also a way of giving and supporting younger and independent talent. I have a mission to make them known, because of my deep appreciation for their hard work and the quality they produce. I also provide them with the opportunity to come to London (and other locations) and showcase their jewelry and fashion collections in person."

Julia Castelli is a self-made jewelry expert who sources any luxury product to her clients' specific tastes. She has 22 years of experience in the jewelry industry and leverages her long-standing connections to obtain rare items in and outside of her specialty. Julia's impressive background was made from humble beginnings and that's why she strives to make every client's experience the joy of having more. All information about her company, Julia Castelli Lifestyle Management and her services can be found on her website.

About Julia Castelli

Julia Castelli, CEO of Julia Castelli Lifestyle Management (JCLM) is a jewelry expert and luxury sourcing professional. Her services include finding rare, exquisite gems, diamonds, jewels, watches and anything luxurious like properties, travel, and art for affluent clients. Julia also has private relationships with the majority of the top luxury brands for which she provides business development and marketing services. Her business, JCLM, was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, UK. Her services now extend to public speaking, coaching, and mentoring.

